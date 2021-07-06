GETTR Grounded In Gutter. EGADS!
There are so few pure joys in this life that when we encounter one it is essential that we stop and appreciate its rare, perfect beauty. And so, friends, let us all gather round and roast marshmallows together over the four-alarm dumpster fire that is Jason Miller's Twitter knockoff platform GETTR.
Approximately five seconds after the site went live last week, it was plastered with N-word hashtags and accounts for such luminaries as Adolf Hitler. No sooner had the mods mopped up the worst of those — thereby transforming the site from a platform to a publisher under the Right's preferred misinterpretation of Section 230 — then every journalist on the alt-Right beat broke the news that the site was bankrolled by Guo Wengui, the Chinese expat billionaire who appears to fund Steve Bannon's hijinks. Indeed, the code itself appears to be repurposed from a former incarnation of the media tycoon's GTV site.
Then Miller's Amazing Goiter got infected by wave after wave of weird shit, as recorded by indefatigable wingwatcher Zachary Petrizzo over at Salon. Photos of feces, groypers, Nazis — the gang's all here kids. At the moment, the site appears to be overrun with furry porn.
So much for free speech smh— soatok@your-machine~# (@soatok@your-machine~#)1625553673.0
So much for being "anti-cancel culture."
They also appear to be playing fast and loose with their follower counts, including Twitter followers with Gettr guttersnipes, like friends laughing just out of frame.
Then on Sunday, multiple accounts including Miller's own were defaced with "^^free palestine^^" by a hacker with the handle @JubaBaghdad.
As Business Insider reports:
On Monday, @JubaBaghdad told Insider that although GETTR fixed the initial bug he said he used in the attack, he was still able to scrape user data from individual accounts, including email addresses and birth years. He confirmed this by sharing details of a test account that Insider set up.
When asked why he decided to target the social media platform, he said it was "just for fun" and that it had been "easy" from a technical standpoint — roughly 20 minutes of work.
Luckily Jason Miller is a PR professional, so he knew just how to spin it.
"You know you're shaking things up when they come after you. The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names," Miller told Insider. "The situation has been rectified and we've already had more than half a million users sign up for our exciting new platform!"
UH HUH.
Except that the site's vulnerabilities have clearly not been fixed, since data about all 90,000 of its users was posted on a hacker forum just this morning, as Vice noted.
Threat actors were able to take advantage of bad API implemented on Trump's recent social media platform, Gettr (… https://t.co/87Uhxmob3z— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@Alon Gal (Under the Breach))1625553520.0
And now the site is apparently only semi-functional, without the ability to sign up new users.
"Thank you for joining the GETTR community! Currently, our system is experiencing a delay due to an unusual amount of online users' registration activity," reads a recent post in Bleeding Eyeball font. "If you did not receive the code, we suggest you try again later and please avoid submitting requests frequently. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and our team is actively working to resolve this issue."
Auspicious beginning, huh? Miller hasn't managed yet to ascend the heights of incompetence like Mike Lindell and his YouTube printout site Frank, but the night is young. And if there's anyone who knows how to make the most of a free evening away from his wife and kids, it's Jason Miller. (That piece ran almost four years ago, and caused me to fall platonically in love with one of my coworkers.)
In summary and in conclusion, keep going, you're doing amazing, sweetie.

