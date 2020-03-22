Hobby Lobby Staying Open During Pandemic Because Owner's Wife Got A Special Message From God.
If there is anything Hobby Lobby is known for, it is the way they aggressively do not care about either science or the health of their employees. I guess they also sell some craft stuff there, too, but mostly they just really hate science and health care. In 2014, as we all know, they won a Supreme Court case allowing them to deny giving their employees health care that covered birth control on the grounds of "religious freedom" because they believed that several forms of birth control were abortifacients, which they were not.
Now, they are requiring their employees to continue showing up for work in the middle of a pandemic. According to a letter posted to Reddit by someone claiming to be a Hobby Lobby employee, this is because Barbara Green, wife of billionaire owner David Green, got a special message from God while she was prayer warrior-ing.
God, as we all know, is very big on scrapbooking these days.
The letter explains:
In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara's heart three profound words to remind us that He's in control. Guide, Guard, and Groom. We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.
Well if those are not words of wisdom to be transcribed on needlepoint, I don't know what would be. Although I would question why "God" would want anyone traveling to places never seen before in the middle of a pandemic.
Look, I may not believe in God, but I do love crafty shit. I would give almost anything to have all of my supplies with me right now so that I could take my mind off the coronavirus and crochet a lovely afghan. But if I did believe in God, I would really hope that God would be more concerned with not letting people die of the coronavirus (or spread it because they work retail and don't get sick leave) than with me being able to make a lovely afghan or finally take up macrame -- or, you know, with some very rich people being able to make a profit. It's basic triage.
Granted, lot of stores and restaurants in areas that are not in lockdown mode are staying open. McDonald's workers don't get sick leave either, and that, too, is shitty.
Workers are also scared that if the places they work at close, they won't be able to pay rent or buy food to eat. We're in precarious times and we all understand that. Heck, people even understand that craft and fabric stores may be necessary in these times because people need fabric in order to sew face masks or make other things. But if you think God is sending you or your wife special messages about keeping your craft store open without any additional messages about giving your employees paid sick time (a thing you could easily do if you happen to have billions of dollars lying around), it might behoove you to consider that maybe you are prayer warrior-ing wrong.
[Twitter]
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse