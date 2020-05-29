Gonna Be A Looooooooooong Friday
Ho. Lee. Shit.
Good morning, America! Minneapolis burned last night — literally — and so Donald Trump decided to throw some gasoline on the flame, by threatening actual extrajudicial violence against citizens.
It started the usual whinyass Trump way, with Trump whining about the mayor of Minneapolis, but if you'll notice, it started to escalate toward the end:
You can tell Trump wrote it himself because the English is so poor and the capitalizations so random.
Then the next tweet came:
And that was the part where Donald Trump threatened to kill American citizens for being so outraged over yet another police murder of an unarmed black man that they're literally burning shit down.
You've probably already heard, but Twitter decided to invoke its new "Mark Trump's Tweets 'NSFW' Sometimes" policy, and while he was dreaming whatever illiterate Nazi dreams he dreams, they slapped a big old warning on it. And he is MAD.
This is how the tweet looks now, if you click through to see it. If you don't click through, all you see is the warning.
OH SHIT YEAH, @JACK, WE HATE YOU ALL THE TIME, BUT YOU GET HIM!
So, quickly, to be clear, because you are going to hear lots of right-wing asshole Kellyanne Conway and Tucker Carlson types lie and say differently, but "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" is a specific phrase with a specific racist history. It was said in December of 1967 by racist white Miami police chief Walter Headley, justifying police brutality against black people in black neighborhoods. When riots started at the GOP convention in Miami later, in 1968, Headley fucking said it again. Headley was vile, may his resting place in hell stay smoky on this particular day of all days.
Daniel Dale tweeted an image of a news article from that time, where you can see the quote:
Business Insider has a whole history-splainer on Headley and the looting quote, if you'd like to catch up.
Twitter alluded to this in its explanation of why it was flagging Trump's tweet for glorifying violence:
Trump is a cornered animal right now, a really ugly orange animal, the kind even Sarah McLachlan would never rescue, and clearly he is outraged by this. There are riots in Minneapolis, and there are riots among Trump's brain cells, like there always are, and they're clearly doing a lot of damage.
So of course the White House Twitter account has now quoted Trump's tweet, yes the official White House Twitter account is now on record calling for extrajudicial killings of black people in Minneapolis, quoting the first part of Trump's tweet, and reposting the text of the second part.
You know, it just occurred to us that Jared Kushner is doing a whole thing trying to make black people love the GOP platform (LOL), but we just feel like tweets like this might get in the way of Jared's brilliance. You know? Oh well, just a thought.
Anyway! People all over the internet are reporting the White House's tweet, yes, the White House's tweet, and just a few minutes ago, Twitter smacked the label on the White House's tweet, yes the White House's tweet.
God it's beautiful.
That is where this is right now. Trump, the past hour, has been whining about WHY TWITTER NO DO CENSORSHIP TO SHIFTY ADAM SCHIFF and all kinds of other stuff. Oh, and grandpa is doing ALL-CAPS ONE-WORD SCREAMING,
And if you visit the White House's Twitter, you'll see that it is retweeting every belch and wet fart from Trump, so it's clear that the dumbshit is personally doing this, with one phone in each tiny hand.
Like we said, gonna be a LOOOOOOONG Friday.
