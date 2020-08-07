Well Of Course They Had To Un-Suspend Georgia Student, Or She'd Still Be On CNN!
High school sophomore Hannah Watters, one of two students at North Paulding High School who was suspended after posting photos of the school's overcrowded hallways to social media, had her suspension reversed today, according to her mom, Lynne Watters. Ms. Watters spoke by phone with Principal Gabe Carmona this morning, and he assured her Hannah, 15, would not be suspended and there'd be no suspension listed on her Permanent Record.
Hannah took one of the two photos of crowded hallways at the school that went viral this week:
Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enoug… https://t.co/x0k2JLqEFk— hannah (@hannah)1596568687.0
The Washington Post reports it's "unclear" whether the other kid suspended for another viral photo has yet had his suspension removed. Maybe what that boy needs is an interview on CNN to make school administrators play ball, because Hannah was on the cable network last night, looking like a BOSS.
Hannah told CNN's Laura Coates that she'd posted the photo to social media out of concern tor students' safety, because just look at that mess.
I was concerned for the safety of everyone in that building and everyone in the county because precautions that the CDC and guidelines that the CDC has been telling us for months now weren't being followed.
She also explained that she'd been suspended for a bunch of dumb rules violations, which she disputed, such as using social media during the school day, a bogus charge since she waited until classes were out for the day to post the photo she'd taken earlier. The timestamp does not lie, Narcs! She did acknowledge breaking one rule, against posting photos of the student body to social media, but said she felt she needed to so people would be aware of the potential health risk.
Asked if she regretted posting the photo, she said, "I like to think this is some good and necessary trouble," and then everybody cried and cheered for Rep. John Lewis, well, half of everybody did, anyway.
My biggest concern is not only about me being safe, it's about everyone being safe because behind every teacher, student and staff member there is a family, there are friends, and I would just want to keep everyone safe.
Yr Wonkette is pretty damned impressed with Hannah Watters, and if she'd like us to send her an authentic Wonkette "Enemy of the People" t-shirt, she just needs to send Yr Editrix an email at our "Contact" linky!
And if you want one, you should order one!
Best of luck to you, Hannah! Keep getting in all the best kinds of trouble.
OPEN THREAD!
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. Please help us keep making good trouble, you.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.