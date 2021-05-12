GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Hasn’t Yet Begun To Dunk On MAGA Stooges Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz
Last night, human bobblehead Matt Gaetz, who is somehow still a member of Congress, gloated over the GOP's upcoming cowardly vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from Republican House leadership. Unfortunately, Gaetz thought it was a good idea to come after Rep. Adam Kinzinger, as well.
Gaetz and some other losers had tried to cancel Cheney a few months ago, as if she was the one who incited a violent mob to attack Congress. Gaetz claimed in an interview they had the votes to remove her as GOP Conference Chair but he was afraid "the Establishment's going to find a way to kick the question, avoid a vote ..." Kinzinger responded: “No, we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin."
So, Gaetz took time away from his personal legal troubles to dig up Kinzinger's tweet and declare how it hadn't aged well. This opened him up to less-than-friendly fire from his Republican colleague.
You see, Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department "over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him." That's from the New York Times, which is different from your racist cousin's email forwards about Hillary Clinton's lesbian pedophile ring. This is real, serious shit. Prosecutors are currently looking to flip a former Capitol Hill intern who foolishly dated Gaetz and was allegedly present for his shenanigans in the Bahamas. The delightful Matt Gaetz perp walk is not far away.
The “aging well" comment also reminds me that Kinzinger turned 43 in February and looks great. Gaetz's 39th birthday was last Friday — no cake for you, asshole! — and he looks like a pervert Plastic Man who got stuck mid-transformation.
Kinzinger didn't just sling zingers at Gaetz's trifling ass, though. He went full bore on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who he described as an “employee of D****d T***p." (McCarthy better not expect a paycheck.) Kinzinger also pointed out that the GOP has never gone after its own leadership like this, at least not over lack of fealty to a deposed wannabe despot.
Just before the GOP kicked Cheney to the curb this morning, Kinzinger tweeted this damning thread about what passes for House Republican leadership.
Truth and lies cannot Co-exist. On January 6th, Liz and Kevin McCarthy have just about the same speech, rightly casting blame at the former President for the violence.
But Kevin wants to be speaker. He made the determination that if he appeased the Trump crowd, he could raise money and take the credit, when he was up for speaker. So he changed his tune and made the trek to Mar-A-Lago, in essence reviving the former guy...
He also (wrongly) assumes that people like me will vote for him for speaker, but the legislative terrorists in the freedom club wouldn't, so he needs to be all in with them. It's the cynical play that gives politicians the reputation we have...
Anyway, he revived Trump and the panic spread through our conference, and Kevin made the decision for the party that trump and not Kevin or Mitch, would lead us. Despite Trump being a loser and a choke artist as evident by our loss of all leg branches and presidency...
Liz stayed consistent. She didn't look for opportunities to attack Jan 6, but as conference chair she does press and is naturally asked about it. she responds truthfully. Kevin? He felt threatened, so instead of fighting for his job he went on offense against Liz...
Kinzinger paints a brutal portrait of a feckless man so desperate for power he'll surrender his dignity to the former president who left him to die. He also calls out the cynical calculus behind the devil's bargain these gutless weasels have made: The “rational" Republicans, however few there are, will toe the line while the MAGA cult only does what the mad king dictates. McCarthy might claim the speaker's gavel, but he'll have achieved a position that has "no profit in it but the name." He'll just be the Mar-a-Lago resident's puppet.
Kinzinger continued:
As a Christian, I have read the words of Christ many times. Nowhere have I seen him say or imply that it's ok to lie, so long as you own the Libs. I believe our open lies are an absolute abdication of our duty, and it is shameful.
So Liz may lose, and MAGA-lago may celebrate. But i predict that the history books of the future will not celebrate. They will say this was the low point of the Republican Party. The loser former guy, who has thin skin and snowflake like personality will solidify his momentary leadership, and we will solidify our position as a once honorable party that was marred by lies.
I don't think the GOP was ever honorable in Kinzinger's lifetime. After all, Newt Gingrich became speaker when Kinzinger was in high school, and Gingrich fully embraced the “politics of personal destruction," setting the GOP on its current path.
My hope is that America awakens to recognize there are many that feel left behind that trump manipulates, but to help them we need to stop reflecting their fears back at them, listen to them, and have solutions. I hope we wake up, admit it was us that caused Jan 6th, and use this to change course. I hope.
I'm not as hopeful as Kinzinger about the future of the GOP, but I'm grateful that Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz are the current targets of his scorn.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."