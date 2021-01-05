GOP Reps Oppose Trump Coup, But Only For Stupidest, Most Un-American Reason
Hooray, there are some Republicans who don't think it's a good idea for GOP members of Congress to try to steal the election from the American people and give it to Donald Trump tomorrow. No, we're not talking about these Republicans like Mitt Romney who are paying lip service to how everybody's votes should be counted, even though they don't really believe things like that, they just don't like this new Trump style of saying it out loud REALLY LOUDLY ALL THE TIME. We are talking about the real fucked in the head GOP congressman types. Freedom Caucus types, even!
Their statement explaining why Congress shouldn't steal the election for Trump appears on the website of Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, the same asshole who decided to be the one member of the House to block the first coronavirus relief package way back in May, for only the stupidest of reasons. (Not in the mood to rehash the story, click the link if you want to.) He was also one of 71 House Republicans who voted against a resolution, an extremely simple resolution at that, saying that NO, Donald Trump's boyfriend Vladimir Putin may not rejoin the Group of Seven (G7) nations, not unless he pulls Russia all the way out of Ukraine and stops attacking all the democracies in the world.
Point being, we are not talking about some kind of profiles in courage here. Indeed, Massie, along with Kelly Armstrong (R-North Dakota), Ken Buck (R-Colorado), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina), Tom McClintock (R-California), and Chip Roy (R-Texas), is just really saying the quiet part out loud about something Republicans have believed for a long time. It takes a few paragraphs to get to the point, but here is their point, about why Congress should not be trying to take away from states the power to appoint electors on January 6:
From a purely partisan perspective, Republican presidential candidates have won the national popular vote only once in the last 32 years. They have therefore depended on the electoral college for nearly all presidential victories in the last generation. If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes—based solely on its own assessment that one or more states mishandled the presidential election—we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024.
There it is! And it's just fucking breathtaking.
They are literally saying they don't like the precedent of congressional Republicans trying to steal the will of the people, not because THAT WOULD BE FUCKING WRONG AND UN-AMERICAN, but because it is a true historical fact that when American votes are counted in presidential races, they do not tend to put Republicans on top, like, ever. So according to their fucked up sense of logic and morality, Republicans need to continue to be graded on a curve, should get to run the country a whole bunch even though nobody wants them to, even though Americans hate their seditious garbage faces, THEREFORE they are just really against undermining this whole "undermine the Electoral College" thing, lest Republican voters accidentally start hating the Electoral College system. If that happened, when's the next time Republicans would have a chance to win a presidential election?
They wouldn't.
At least not the current Republican Party, and not the current American electorate. Normal Americans hate the GOP. Sure, 74 million selfish and/or brain-addled and/or racist and/or all-of-the-above dumbfucks voted for Trump in November, but 81 million voted for sanity and decency and Joe Biden. These scummy asses are just congressmen saying out loud that Trump wouldn't have gotten his negative three-million vote "victory" in 2016 if it hadn't been for the insanely undemocratic Electoral College. And if you start undermining the Electoral College some more, it's gonna turn around and bite the GOP in the ass a whole bunch.
(They're not wrong, but lordy that is a discussion for a blog post we don't plan on writing anytime soon.)
Fifteen days.
