jerrod sessler music art twisted sister

GOP Senate Candidate Devastated Dee Snider No Longer Represents 'Traditional Conservative Values'

Culture Wars
Robyn Pennacchia
April 09, 2022 04:15 PM

Republicans have had their panties in a bunch lo the past few weeks over the fact that Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider endorsed the use of his song "We're Not Gonna Take It" for the Ukrainian people but not for the ridiculous anti-maskers who used it as background music for their invasion of a Florida Target.

Of course, to be fair, they've been riled up about Snider for a long time, both those who panicked when they thought he was an evil androgynous Satanic influence on their children back in the 1980s and those who for some reason were confused and thought he was a conservative Republican — the latter of the two actually managing to be more hilarious.

Former NASCAR driver and current Washington Senate candidate Jerrod Sessler expressed his disappointment on Twitter today upon learning that Snider is, as he says, "riding the train in the wrong direction." We can assume that this means that he's liberal.

"Bummed to learn that @deesnider, the man with the perfect song written decades ago about the attack on traditional, conservative American values… “We’re Not Gonna Take It” is riding the train in the wrong direction. How could it be that he sang for us but now fights for them?" he tweeted, like a person who definitely knows who Dee Snider is and what that song was about.

The absolute drama of "How could it be that he sang for us but now fights for them?" is really what kills it here.

Like he actually heard that song, including the lyrics and everything, and thought "Yes, this is a man fighting for and not against traditional conservative values?"

Just to review:

We've got the right to choose it
There ain't no way we'll lose it
This is our life, this is our song
We'll fight the powers that be just
Don't pick our destiny 'cause
You don't know us, you don't belong
We're not gonna take it
Oh no, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
Oh, you're so condescending
Your gall is never ending
We don't want nothin', not a thing from you
Your life is trite and jaded
Boring and confiscated
If that's your best, your best won't do

Did he see the video?

Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Snider responded by laughing hysterically at the idea that he was promoting traditional conservative values.

Sessler then explained that he believed that God could send special messages through people whether they knew it or not, and that God used him, Dee Snider, to send a message to Conservative Republicans with traditional values.

"Do you think the folks that wrote the Bible knew that God was writing through them? I doubt it. I believe God can even use @deesnider and his hair for good! BTW - nice flag #AmericaFirst," he responded, citing two things that are not remotely true.

So basically, Sessler is so desperate to feel like he and his fellow Traditional Conservative Republicans are cool and edgy that he's going to tell Dee Snider what his song means and assert that the only way it is "good" is if it holds the meaning he erroneously believes it has. Nice.

Truly, there are few Culture War genres more enjoyable than "Republicans Disappointed To Find Out Their Favorite Musicians Hate Them" and "Republicans Not Understanding Art" — a personal favorite being "Republicans Disappointed In Rage Against The Machine Getting Political All Of A Sudden."

used to be a fan until your political opinions come out. Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political bs when I\u2019m listening to music. As far as I\u2019m concerned you and pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base. DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS

Also, Trump supporter draped in Blue Lives Matter song lip-syncing and dancing to Killing In the Name Of.

Trump supporters dancing to Rage Against The Machine, clearly clueless about the song lyrics www.youtube.com

Perhaps someday more of them can stop reappropriating other people's work and then getting mad when it turns out those people don't support their politics and instead pick up a damn musical instrument themselves. Preferably a woodwind, as it is difficult to bloviate about culture war nonsense while also blowing into a clarinet.

Or, you know, they can stick to Pat Boone.

Robyn Pennacchia

Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse

