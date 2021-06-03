Happy 7-0 To Dr. Jill Biden, The Best First Lady Since Michelle Obama!
Today President Joe and Doctor Jill Biden are taking a PERSONAL DAY. They are off lounging somewhere like common Trumps on the golf course, except for they are at their beach place in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and probably playing with Champ and Major and seeing their family and whatever else they like to do. And you know why? Because
THEY'RE LAZY HE TOTALLY FORGOT HE'S PRESIDENT HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP it's First Lady Dr. Jill's 70th birthday!
Oh, how long it has been since we have been able to wish a first lady or a president happy birthday and actually mean "happy birthday" and not "maybe you will stub your toe today." Hell, when we wrote about Melania, it was usually because she was being a fucking dick in some way or another, or maybe she had debuted another one of her Christmas haunted houses at the White House.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is the best first lady since Michelle Obama, whose birthday we celebrate on the 17th of January. Dr. Biden is also the only first lady we've had since January 20, 2017, who was married to a legitimately elected president.
Here are some details about the house where President and Doctor Biden live when they're on the beach.
Biden bought the beach house for $2.7 million in 2017, after leaving the vice presidency and aided by a $8 million multibook deal that he and his wife signed.
The house is on a cul-de-sac in North Shores, just north of the beach resort. It has a swimming pool that overlooks Cape Henlopen State Park, where Biden's helicopter landed Wednesday. The house is blocks from the Atlantic Ocean and a short drive from downtown Rehoboth Beach.
Awwww, that is #BeBest and they deserve it.
The number one song on Jill Biden's birthday in 1951 was "How High The Moon" by Les Paul and Mary Ford. The number one movie at the box office was At War With The Army with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. The president was Harry Truman.
Now the number one song is "Butter" by BTS and the number one movie is A Quiet Place Part II and the president is "Jill Biden's goofyass husband." My how things have changed.
The first lady shares a birthday with Anderson Cooper, and wingnut idiot Erick "Son of Erick" Erickson. Also tennis sexpot Rafael Nadal and English actor Imogen Poots, whose name we included here for obvious reasons.
Hey, here's a picture former White House photographer Pete Souza posted for Dr. Biden's birthday, with the last good first lady:
And here's one from the new White House photographer, Adam Schultz, who really needs to take some more pictures because THERE'S NOT THAT MUCH THERE YET, ADAM.
And finally, here is a picture of Dr. Jill Biden hugging her husband, Joe Biden, who loves her.
Ahhhhhh, it's nice to be able to write posts like this again.
Happy 7-0, Dr. B!
Don't do anything we wouldn't do. (There's not much on that list.)
OPEN THREAD.
