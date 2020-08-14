Harry Styles Is The Most Unproblematic Famous Person, Here's 15 Moments To Prove It. Tabs, Fri., Aug. 14, 2020
Please Jesus.
Joe Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate. "Let's institute a mask mandate, nationwide, starting immediately—and… https://t.co/x5AOXH4VSE— ABC News (@ABC News)1597344655.0
Trump's new coronavirus adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas: Bad at coronavirus, good at ??? (Media Matters)
Five Points on Scott Atlas. Silly Talking Points Memo, you are not Heavy.com!
IOWA ARE YOU OKAY? — National Geographic tells us what's a derecho.
A whole passel of assholes counterprotesting Missoula, Montana's Black Lives Matter protests tackled a Black teen to the ground because he was "suspicious." They then marched him over to the cops, said he had a gun (lie, but THEY all had guns), and went on their way. Looks like one (1) fella was charged with false imprisonment, and nobody else was? Anyway, he is very mad you think he's racist. (Missoulian)
Dolly Parton's Billboard interview: Come for the headline-making "Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?" and stay to see how an artist businesswoman icon does it. Her explanation of how she pretty early changed the name of her "Dixie Stampede" is heartfelt. Why would you want to hurt anyone on purpose? — Billboard
Jack Hamilton's thoughts, meanwhile, on the Band's "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down." — Slate
The Last Waltz (1978) - The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down Scene (5/7) | Movieclips youtu.be
You know who sucks? Joe Kennedy III. Shoot, did I hurt someone on purpose? Well he shouldn't be such a Veruca Salt. I waaaant a US Senate seat and I want it now!
When the government abandons its people, it’s up to us to rise up and make a revolution. We’re fighting for dignity… https://t.co/xI4EGmAScs— Ed Markey (@Ed Markey)1597345307.0
USPS tells Pennsylvania it can't deliver the ballots in time, after Republicans are already suing the state to ban drop boxes for ballots. (Inquirer)
What a teacher does when she sees you're seeing your mother get shot to death while you're zooming into school.
The sheriff said six children, ranging in age from 10 to 17, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, and at least one of them was taking virtual learning during the first day of school in Martin County.
"The child that was online was the 10-year-old," Snyder said. "The teacher's statement is that she heard a commotion. She did hear some high tone conversation, noticed some kind of confrontation, muted it, and then watched the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears."
— WPTV
Oh Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Seth Rich truther too? Well who isn't? (Media Matters)
Jim Newell says the future of the House Republicans is fully unhinged. He means worse than now. — Slate
Mr. Filthy Mouth.
Pence: "We're not gonna let Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America's meat." https://t.co/h02saV3l64— The Recount (@The Recount)1597352659.0
You may think that Yale, a private institution, can take "affirmative" "action" to remedy longstanding inequities when deciding which students to admit, but DOJ says no, because DOJ really hates racism. (Washington Post)
We are going to have to prosecute every last crook in the Trump admin. — Michelle Goldberg, New York Times
Thank you for explaining what the hell is wish.com — Vox
I got a FEVER! And the only prescription is a VEGGIE RX! (Civil Eats)
Well, fuck. Solar panels are starting to die out, which means what we gonna do with our toxic solar panel trash? — Grist
"Void fill." (EcoEnclose)
Speaking of voids, here is the foreword to Michael Cohen's book, which does not seem to be on Amazon? That can't be right, but I think it is right? Guess he's selling it out the back of Rudy Ray Moore's car.
I love these aprons so much. I don't even care only two of you are buying them, I will KEEP POSTING.
HI SHYYYYY. HIIIIIIII. https://wonkettebazaar.com/products/mommyblog-recipe-hub-apron
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Who loves you baby? It is your Wonkette. We're always free and here for you, so if you can, give us some goddamn money.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.