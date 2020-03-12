Harvey Weinstein Finally Gets (Some Of) What He Deserves
It's not enough.
Yesterday morning, serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail for raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley in 2003. The jury acquitted Weinstein of other charges, including raping actress Annabella Sciorra in the early '90s, but New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke admitted testimony from those accusers as evidence establishing a pattern of behavior.
"Although this is a first conviction, it is not a first offense," Judge Burke said when he announced the sentence. "There is evidence before me of other incidents of sexual assault involving other women." Indeed. And there will be more evidence to come, as law enforcement officers in Los Angeles move to extradite Weinstein to face charges in California.
Weinstein's many victims breathed a sigh of relief that they finally, FINALLY got some justice.
"I did not think he would get as strong a sentence as he did, but I'm thrilled — it shows that not just the jury but the judge thought that he really was a danger and should have a strong sentence," Lauren Sivan, another Weinstein accuser, told The Hollywood Reporter.
And yet, not everyone was pleased. Here's Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno on the courthouse steps decrying this terrible miscarriage of justice.
That sentence that was just handed down by this court was obscene. I am overcome with anger at that number. I think that number is a cowardly number to give.
Which is actually not the most offensive thing Rotunno has ever said. Out loud, with her very own mouth, Rotunno told the Wall Street Journal that she's "not a woman who has ever subscribed to" the whole #MeToo movement, because "I believe women are responsible for the choices that they make."
She seems nice, huh?
As for Weinstein himself, he claimed in court to be "confused" by the whole thing.
First of all, to all the women who testified, we may have different truths, but I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all the men and women going through this crisis right now in our country.
You know, the movement started basically with me, and I think what happened, you know, I was the first example, and now there are thousands of men who are being accused and a regeneration of things that I think none of us understood.
I think that -- I can't help looking at Jessica and Mimi and hope that something of our old friendship in me could emerge, but I'm sure like me, they have lawyers who say to them be careful of what you say.
First of all, SHUT THE FUCK UP YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN SILENT APOLOGIZE OR SAY NOTHING OMG.
Second of all, don't you pay Ms. Rotunno all the money in the world to stop you from saying insane shit like this?
It is just I'm totally confused and I think men are confused about all of these issues.You know, I just -- dealing with the thousands of men and women who are losing due process, I'm worried about this country in a sense too. I'm worried there is a repeat of the blacklist there was in the 1950's when lots of men like myself, Dalton Trumbo, one of the great examples, did not work, went to jail because people thought they were communists.
Third of all, the Red Scare pity party was actually the zenith of Weinstein's rant.
I mean that part of this is such a tough process and has come out where I have learned so many things. I never thought I could deal with or things I dealt with in Arizona. I said, I'll build this hospital blah, blah, blah. I said to two 15-year-olds what would you name the hospital, they said the Wonder Woman Hospital. I said you have to think of like a Greek God. He said Athena. Those two 15-year-olds, because they were all part of this group, were hooked on opiates and whatever, and you know, prostituting themselves to make money for it.
I met all sorts of people and I have grown.
Riiiiiiight. Well, that is very definitely enough of that.
Weinstein experienced chest pains after being escorted to Rikers Island jail and was transferred to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation. We're really ... not losing sleep over it. Hence, we are still sufficiently awake to remember the commenting rules against wishing prison rape on anyone. Yes, even a living ghoul like Harvey Weinstein.
SO BEHAVE, PLEASE. Dok is too busy writing about COVID-19 to spend the morning banhammering, thank you!
