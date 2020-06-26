He Saw It On Fox News, Episode 6,918,867,376,619
Donald Trump, who works very hard, spent much of Thursday bellyaching on Twitter. One of the things he's real upset about is that they're talking about painting a big ass Black Lives Matter banner on Fifth Avenue in front of the Trump Tower in Manhattan.
And that led to this whine-splosion:
Is it, though?
Quickly, our reactions:
1. Note how he refers to "fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue,"
implying outright saying that if it had a Black Lives Matter banner, it would be no longer fabled nor beautiful. Because he's a fucking racist.
2. Raise your hand if you give a shit if NYPD is mad.
3. We don't think "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon" is the official chant of Black Lives Matter. In fact, we've watched a lot of these protests, both in our town and on the TV in other places, and we've never seen that.
So what's going on here? Because we are pretty sure this is one of those myths only Fox News viewers believe in, like the "Knockout Game."
Explain, ultimate factchecker Daniel Dale:
Oh my FUCKING god, he saw it on Fox News.
And it was like five people. Five years ago.
And indeed, if you Google "pigs in a blanket chant myth," the first result — and indeed most of the results — is from an incident at the Minnesota State Fair in 2015. And even then, a lot of the results are from white supremacist thinkers like Megyn Kelly and Breitbart, doing that thing where they race-bait scared old white people with isolated images of black people doing and saying things they don't approve of. It's how they distract them from the real issue at hand, like for instance the fact that an unblanketed pig held his knee on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds for literally no reason, thereby killing him.
Can't have them paying attention to that. Much better for Fox News to run old clips and say look, President DumbFuckingBigot, it's The Blacks!
It appears Fox News has been obsessed with this particular video for exactly five years. Here's a compilation from NowThis News, released in 2015, about Fox News's obsession with that video clip of five people, featuring all the worst Fox News assholes of 2015 (hello Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Bill O'Reilly!) calling for Black Lives Matter to be classified as a hate group:
The "pigs in a blanket" propaganda story, of course, is not the only one of the genre.
So that is (one of the things) Grandpa LoudStupid spent Thursday mad-tweeting about.
This has been Episode 6,918,867,376,619 of "He Saw It On Fox News."
