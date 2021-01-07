Here Are All 147 Members Of The Terrorist-Inciting GOP Sedition Caucus, May Their Names Forever Be Stained
The news is moving faster than we can possibly keep up with and we're fixin' to maybe just start an ongoing liveblog so we only miss half of it.
But let us not forget to name what happened yesterday. There was a terrorist attack by an insurgent white supremacist anti-American sect, ordered by Donald Trump, an insane autocrat trying to seize power, mostly so he can avoid prison. That's it. How we talk about it matters.
And it also matters that we name those who supported this act, this attempted overthrow of American democracy, by baselessly objecting to the electoral vote counts in states that failed to support their Dear Leader, attempting to disenfranchise millions of Americans they don't consider real Americans — Black voters, brown voters, LGBTQ voters, white voters they consider race traitors because they don't vote for white supremacy.
So let us name them, may their actions follow them around for the rest of their seditious piece of shit lives.
At the top of the heap of people whose names shall live in infamy are GOP Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, who led the coup in the Senate to overturn the will of the people. After the fires started burning, Ted Cruz very poorly paid lip service to trying to cool things down, after he had helped commit the arson. Hawley could hardly be bothered to do that.
Those two garbage fascists were joined in objections to Arizona and/or Pennsylvania by Tommy Tuberville, Roger Marshall, John Kennedy, Rick Scott, brand new Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Cindy Hyde-Smith. Let the record show that these people went ahead and kept up their objections even after the US Capitol building was attacked by domestic terrorists they and their shithole Dear Leader had incited.
In the Senate, it was only those assholes.
In the House, though? Holy shit. They objected to Arizona and somehow even more of them voted to sustain the objection to Pennsylvania in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, as if yesterday's terrorism put a spring in their step, as if the blood in the hallways of the Capitol gave them sustenance.
Again, all of this was after the terrorist attack.
And in the House it wasn't just Arizona and Pennsylvania either. Reps like Louie Gohmert stood up to object to other states too, even though the GOP senators who had originally planned to support those challenges had put down their guns and agreed to end the standoff peacefully. (It was particularly pleasing to watch Vice President Mike Pence glare at Gohmert, who just got finished unsuccessfully suing Pence to make him overturn the election, and tell him his objection to the electors in Wisconsin "MAY NOT BE ENTERTAINED," since he couldn't get even the Senate's dumbest Republican Ron Johnson to sign his treason permission slip anymore.)
Overall, 139 House GOP members voted to object to the electors from Arizona and/or Pennsylvania.
These are their names. They should not be allowed around your children, you should kick them out of your chicken restaurant, and they should always and forevermore be referred to as seditious traitors to democracy in the United States of America. They really should be expelled from Congress.
They're listed by state, to make it helpful for people to know which chicken restaurants to ban them from, specifically.
Alabama
1. Robert Aderholt
2. Mo Brooks
3. Jerry Carl
4. Barry Moore
5. Gary Palmer
6. Mike Rogers
Arizona
7. Andy Biggs
8. Paul Gosar
9. Debbie Lesko
10. David Schweikert
Arkansas
11. Rick Crawford
California
12. Ken Calvert
13. Mike Garcia
14. Darrell Issa
15. Doug LaMalfa
16. Kevin McCarthy
17. Devin Nunes
18. Jay Obernolte
Colorado
19. Lauren Boebert
20. Doug Lamborn
Florida
21. Kat Cammack
22. Mario Diaz-Balart
23. Byron Donalds
24. Neal Dunn
25. Scott Franklin
26. Matt Gaetz
27. Carlos Jimenez
28. Brian Mast
29. Bill Posey
30. John Rutherford
31. Greg Steube
32. Daniel Webster
Georgia
33. Rick Allen
34. Earl "Buddy" Carter
35. Andrew Clyde
36. Marjorie Taylor Greene
37. Jody Hice
38. Barry Loudermilik
Idaho
39. Russ Fulcher
Illinois
40. Mike Bost
41. Mary Miller
Indiana
42. Jim Baird
43. Jim Banks
44. Greg Pence
45. Jackie Walorski
Kansas
46. Ron Estes
47. Jacob LaTurner
48. Tracey Mann
Kentucky
49. Harold Rogers
Louisiana
50. Garret Graves
51. Clay Higgins
52. Mike Johnson
53. Steve Scalise
Maryland
54. Andy Harris
Michigan
55. Jack Bergman
56. Lisa McClain
57. Tim Walberg
Minnesota
58. Michelle Fischbach
59. Jim Hagedorn
Mississippi
60. Michael Guest
61. Trent Kelly
62. Steven Palazzo
Missouri
63. Sam Graves
64. Vicky Hartzler
65. Billy Long
66. Blaine Luetkemeyer
67. Jason Smith
Montana
68. Matt Rosendale
North Carolina
69. Dan Bishop
70. Ted Budd
71. Madison Cawthorn
72. Virginia Foxx
73. Richard Hudson
74. Gregory Murphy
75. David Rouzer
New Jersey
76. Jeff Van Drew
New Mexico
77. Yvette Harrell
New York
78. Chris Jacobs
79. Nicole Malliotakis
80. Elise Stefanik
81. Lee Zeldin
Nebraska
82. Adrian Smith
Ohio
83. Steve Chabot
84. Warren Davidson
85. Bob Gibbs
86. Bill Johnson
87. Jim Jordan
Oklahoma
88. Stephanie Hice
89. Tom Cole
90. Kevin Hern
91. Frank Lucas
92. Markwayne Mullin
Oregon
93. Cliff Bentz
Pennsylvania
94. John Joyce
95. Fred Keller
96. Mike Kelly
97. Daniel Meuser
98. Scott Perry
99. Guy Reschenthaler
100. Lloyd Smucker
101. Glenn Thompson
South Carolina
102. Jeff Duncan
103. Ralph Norman
104. Tom Rice
105. William Timmons
106. Joe Wilson
Tennessee
107. Tim Burchett
108. Scott DesJarlais
109. Chuck Fleischmann
110. Mark Green
111. Diana Harshbarger
112. David Kustoff
113. John Rose
Texas
114. Jodey Arrington
115. Brian Babin
116. Michael Burgess
117. John Carter
118. Michael Cloud
119. Pat Fallon
120. Louie Gohmert
121. Lance Gooden
122. Ronny Jackson
123. Troy Nehls
124. August Pfluger
125. Pete Sessions
126. Beth Van Duyne
127. Randy Weber
128. Roger Williams
129. Ron Wright
Utah
130. Burgess Owens
131. Chris Stewart
Virginia
132. Ben Cline
133. Bob Good
134. Morgan Griffith
135. Robert Wittman
West Virginia
136. Carol Miller
137. Alexander Mooney
Wisconsin
138. Scott Fitzgerald
139. Tom Tiffany
These are the people who either incited yesterday's attackers, gave them aid and comfort as terrorist sympathizers, or both.
May they wear this around their necks as long as they all shall live.
