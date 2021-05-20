Here Are Some Names Barack Obama Calls Donald Trump When He's Feeling Saucy
There's a new book coming out from Edward-Isaac Dovere, who writes for The Atlantic, and it's called Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump. Sounds juicy, maybe we'll order it and pretend we're going to read it some day like we always do with "books."
The Guardian has a new report on some of what's in there, and we sure do like what we're hearing, because Barack Obama, 44th President of America, has some NAMES he calls Donald Trump. This is endearing to Wonkette because Wonkette also has some names for Donald Trump, none of which are printable in a family blog post like this.
Apparently these are name-calls Obama would openly and freely say to donors and his advisers, about Trump:
"Madman."
"Racist, sexist pig."
"That fucking lunatic."
"Corrupt motherfucker."
Maybe he does actually secretly read Wonkette. We call people a fucking lunatic motherfucker all the time. May we suggest adding new Trump names to your repertoire like CrimeBalls McOldStupid? That's a good one. See how Michelle likes it.
So anyway, all of this will make the senile orange dumbfuck very upset, just like he got upset and decided to ruin the whole world the night Obama took a break from killing Osama bin Laden to make fun of Trump at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. (Sidenote: If you haven't read Politico's oral history of Obama's operation to kill Bin Laden, it is excellent.)
The Guardian has a bit more detail on how Obama would employ his naughty cusses about Trump:
"He's a madman," Dovere reports Obama telling "big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation".
"More often: 'I didn't think it would be this bad.' Sometimes: 'I didn't think we'd have a racist, sexist pig.' Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing 'that fucking lunatic' with a shake of his head."
Obama's strongest remark, Dovere reports, was prompted by reports that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders – including Vladimir Putin, amid the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow – without any aides on the call.
"'That corrupt motherfucker,' he remarked."
All of that is just correct.
The other anecdote we've seen from this book, which we originally chose not to write about, was a deep dive into the dust-up during that debate where now-Vice President Kamala Harris looked at now-President Joe Biden and said HEY YOU RACIST, THAT LITTLE GIRL WAS ME! and Biden said NO MALARKEY! NO MALARKEY! YOU ARE THE MALARKEY! (Those are most definitely not exact historical quotes.) Dovere got some inside reporting on that, and we are only including it here because it also had cusses.
According to an excerpt of the book published in Politico, after Harris said that line, when they went to commercial, Biden looked at Pete Buttigieg, whom he didn't even really know, and said, "Well that was some fucking bullshit." The excerpt doesn't say whether or not Mayor Transportation Secretary heard Biden or if he was too distracted looking over his shoulder in case Amy Klobuchar decided to go "Monday Night RAW" on him. (Remember all these primary fights? They were so fun!)
Later on Dr. Jill Biden also said some cusses, reportedly: Apparently she was throwin' 'bows about it!
"With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?" she said on a phone call with close supporters a week later, according to multiple people on the call. "Go f--- yourself."
Hahahahahahahahahaha, we love all this, IF IT'S TRUE.
Reason we say that is that the White House is denying this and saying it's all some fucking bullshit, and that's fine, that's their job, and maybe it's true, maybe it's not true, and it's fine because everybody loves each other now THE END.
