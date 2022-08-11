Here Is Merrick Garland With An Important Announcement, Probably About Summer Boating Safety

Liz Dye
August 11, 2022 03:03 PM
Here Is Merrick Garland With An Important Announcement, Probably About Summer Boating Safety
Attorney General Merrick Garland has an announcement, probably about the FBI serving that warrant at Donald Trump's Trash Palace in Palm Beach, Florida, but you never know. Maybe he'll be doing an unboxing video of top secret documents, like the kids on the Ticker Tocker are so into these days.

Here, follow along as yr WonkTV broadcasts from the Washington Post's YouTube feed!

www.youtube.com


3:02 Still waiting. Not fake news.




Liz Dye

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.

