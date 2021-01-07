Here Is Your Coup After Dark Liveblog! Or, Hopefully, The Opposite Of That
Hi, we needed a new liveblog, because this old platform just can't handle the truth, or long breaking news days.
We'd add Trump's tweet reactions to it, but LOL Trump can't tweet.
WATCH LIVE: Senate Republicans continue challenge to Electoral College votes after count resumes www.youtube.com
8:30: We're back. Cortez-Masto is still reminding her "states' rights" colleagues that state courts have already ruled that these elections were done in accordance with state law.
8:35: Mike Lee (R-Utah): I was gonna say different stuff but that was before my colleagues and Donald Trump incited coup murders, so ...
No, to be totally fair, Lee is telling his GOP colleagues to shut up, because the electoral college is a sweet gig for the GOP, and he doesn't intend to break it, thankyouverymuch.
"Our job is to convene, to open the ballots, and to count them. That's it."
8:38: Mike Bennett (D-Colorado): The US will fall like Rome if we allow armed gangs to rampage against elections. Democracy is fragile, and you don't dangle it out the window like Michael Jackson showing off his baby as a publicity stunt. Quit dangling democracy out the fucking window, you psychopaths! (Slight paraphrase.)
8:40: Kelly Loeffler, who sounds like hell: She was planning to object, but now this whole coup thing has upset her.
GIRL, BYE! You shit on Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger because you thought it would help you win an election. Bed: made. Lie in it.
8:45: Tim Kaine: I am a very decent, boring guy. Let me say decent, boring stuff.
Also, too, Maggie Haberman says that Trump is the one who blocked the National Guard coming in to put a stop to the insurrection. Makes sense, he was probably tired and cranky after his busy morning fomenting insurrection.
NEW: Trump initially rebuffed and resisted requests to mobilize the National Guard, according to a person with know… https://t.co/5HMCwtYbEC— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman)1609982325.0
8:49: Cory Booker: Your Mango Mussolini brought this upon us all. You demagogue-diddling lunatics MADE THIS.
He's giving MAJOR side eye to Josh Hawley for trying to fundraise during the attack.
And apparently the cabinet is talking about the 25th Amendment. I just bet.
BREAKING: There have been discussions among cabinet members regarding potentially invoking the 25th Amendment,… https://t.co/TsJKVUDHBo— Sara Cook (@Sara Cook)1609983290.0
8:55: Ben Sasse: Let me give you a history lesson, because I love to hear the sound of my own voice. And please, let me remind you, that I got off the Trump train one stop before everyone else. Anyway, America is still better than everyone else and we must all go on pretending that this godawful bloodshed doesn't signify a real problem in this country. Here's some pablum about the heartland.
"This is not who we are."
I really, really hate Ben Sasse.
9:00: Dick Durbin: Blahblah Lincoln, blahblah majesty of the Senate, blahblah special, sacred place.
"This sacred place was desecrated by a mob today on our watch."
"Did this mob spring spontaneously from America? No. This mob was invited on this day, by this president."
Oooh, Dick Durbin is talking about Trump's perfect, perfect call with the Secretary of State from Georgia. Get 'em, Dick! And don't forget to name check "the senator from Texas." Ted Cruz knows damn well that the Supreme Court laughed Donald Trump's bullshit legal claims out of court. And the commission Cruz is harkening back to killed Reconstruction and set the stage for widespread voter suppression.
Good speech!
9:05: Roger Marshall (R-Kansas): I know about this country because I was an OBGYN, and I have carefully examined and diagnosed the problems in our republic's pink bits.
Then he made up a bunch of shit about governors usurping state legislatures' powers to justify this BS "commission" to recommend voting changes. This does not explain his objection to Biden's win.
9:10: Tammy Duckworth: Listen you unpatriotic pieces of shit, I lost my legs in Iraq in a war I didn't support, for a president I loathed. And you people are going to crap on the constitution as a political stunt for a "petty, wannabe tinpot dictator on the precipice of losing power?"
9:12: Oh, they're considering resigning. FUCK OFF.
National security adviser Robert O'Brien, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and deputy chief of staff… https://t.co/X1B0bOpgLi— Kaitlan Collins (@Kaitlan Collins)1609984607.0
9:13: Rand Paul: States' rights, you dumb fucks! You arrogant little shits are going to blow up the electoral college, and then we'll never get elected again. WTF is wrong with you, Josh? And Ted, you know better, you dumb sumbitch. (Slight paraphrase.)
Oh, someone actually did resign. Slow clap.
.@WhiteHouse Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigns from the Trump Administration in response to today’s e… https://t.co/jMavanlezD— John Roberts (@John Roberts)1609984142.0
9:15: Mark Warner: Great job, assholes! You called these thugs here, and now we're on the front page of every newspaper in the world. Aid and comfort to the enemy! You wanted to stress test American democracy, well you bloody well did it.
9:20: FUCKIN' JOSH HAWLEY, that little prick has a lot of nerve: Violence is bad! People who attack cops are bad! But I am good, because I am shitting on democracy lawfully. I am a true patriot, and now I will tell you pack of fucking lies about Pennsylvania's
"election integrity."
Josh Hawley is really mad that Pennsylvania allows for mail-in balloting, and he now says that "this is the appropriate forum" for a senator from Missouri to address concerns with Pennsylvania's election procedures. He's not mentioning that the GOP legislature passed mail-in balloting overwhelmingly.
Anyway, this guy is NEVER going to be president.
.@KCStar Editorial Board: "Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt." https://t.co/TbnQ2ByxIp— MSNBC (@MSNBC)1609979089.0
