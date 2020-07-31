Here Is Your House Coronavirus Hearing With Dr. Fauci And Two Clowns
Just a couple days after the US death toll from from COVID-19 reached 150,000, Congress is holding hearings on the US coronavirus response, such as it is, featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, and Assistant HHS Secretary Adm. Brett P. Giroir, the Trump administration's top guy on testing, at least on the days when Donald Trump isn't telling him we need to reduce testing.
While all have testified to other committees previously, this will be the first time any of them have appeared before the House's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina).
We imagine there are quite a few questions the committee members will have for them. Like "Is there any plan at all?" "Are you fucking kidding me?" and "Does Donald Trump know the virus doesn't give two shits what you call it?"
The committee will probably also try to figure out if Dr. Fauci is even allowed into the White House anymore, and whether he's able to get a word in edgewise while Donald Trump is busy explaining what a genius he is.
This will also be the first chance Redfield will have to speak to Congress about the CDC's school reopening guidelines; last week, the administration blocked him from testifying to a different House committee. Watch carefully when he gets questions about political interference with the CDC — he may actually have a shock collar that reminds him to say only that Donald Trump is very smart and has a good brain for science.
Here is your livestream! We won't be liveblooging, so try to find something interesting to say.
Live: Fauci, Redfield, Giroir Testify At House Coronavirus Hearing | NBC News youtu.be
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is funded only by YOU! We love you.
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.