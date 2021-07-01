Here Is Your Video Of Meghan McCain Quitting 'The View,' For Trust But Verify Purposes
The rumors this morning were true, and Meghan McCain is leaving "The View"! Warmest regards, don't come back!
.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy… https://t.co/LA1861P5Ng— The View (@The View)1625152706.0
McCain made her announcement, and we have nothing to say about it besides "bye." She says she's staying until the end of July.
After McCain's announcement, they all laughed about how John McCain, who you may have heard was Meghan's father, said "Please take my child" to the people at "The View." He also apparently told them Meghan was a "pain in the ass" -- this was said multiple times in the clip above -- and we bet he meant that in a kidding fatherly way but the rest of us know it's just true and that she is the worst. There was a total look on Joy Behar's face right then, by the way. Sunny Hostin said John McCain told her she'd "learn to love" Meghan. Then Meghan McCain mentioned that her father is dead but once said Sunny Hostin was really beautiful and had a crush on her.
So ... yeah, watch that whole video if you have literally no life.
Here are some of Wonkette's favorite Meghan McCain headlines:
Meghan McCain Is First Responder To Hot Topics On 'The View,' WHAR HER VACCINE?
Meghan McCain Wants To Jewsplain To (((Us?))) REALLY?
Meghan McCain Says Trump Baby Jails Not That Bad Because HAVE YOU MET HER FATHER THE GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN?
Meghan McCain: But Are Asian American TV Hosts Even Senators' Daughters?
Oh Sh*t, Meghan McCain Is A Bolshevik Now!
Meghan McCain Probably Voting For Guy Who Was Friends With Her Father Who Was John McCain If You Haven't Heard
How Drunk Is Meghan McCain RIGHT NOW, On A Scale Of Palin To Wonkette To Dana Rohrabacher?
Nevertheless, Meghan McCain Persisted (In Being An Assh*le)
And with that, Wonkette hopes never to write about Meghan McCain again, but we're fairly certain she'll find a way to disappoint us on that one too.
