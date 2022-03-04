white house press briefing today white house jen psaki white house press corps white house press briefing march 4 2022 ukraine monthly jobs report video youtube wonktv white house press briefing

Here's Jen Psaki With Your Pfriday Ppress Pbriefing!

WonkTV
Doktor Zoom
March 04, 2022 01:33 PM

There's a heckin' lot of news today, what with Ukraine, the amazeballs February jobs report, and that freaky new Jon McNaughton painting, so today's White House press briefing should be interesting. Like, you never know when Peter Doocy is just going to shout out today's Wordle answer and ruin it for everybody! Here's Yr Press Secretary Jen Psaki to ride herd on all the press corps cowpokes:


youtu.be


Wow, did you see the streaker? They may have already edited that out!

Doktor Zoom

Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.

