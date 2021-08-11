Here's Joe Biden Talking Like A President Who Actually Wins Infrastructure Week
Giphy
With all these infrastructure week votes actually happening and President Joe Biden actually winning those votes like a common president who wins, we thought you might like to watch Biden talk about building back better this afternoon, as he pivots to what he wants to see in the BIIIIIIG Democrats-only budget resolution.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ALL BY LOVELY READERS. No corporate funny business here! Click below to donate.
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.