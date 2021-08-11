build back better infrastructure week joe biden video youtube biden build back better livestream

Here's Joe Biden Talking Like A President Who Actually Wins Infrastructure Week

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
August 11, 2021 01:14 PM
Giphy

With all these infrastructure week votes actually happening and President Joe Biden actually winning those votes like a common president who wins, we thought you might like to watch Biden talk about building back better this afternoon, as he pivots to what he wants to see in the BIIIIIIG Democrats-only budget resolution.


