jen psaki john porcari video white house press briefing today youtube white house press briefing jan 5 2022

Here's Your White House Press Briefing, Click Fast Before It's Over!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
January 05, 2022 12:35 PM

Oh look, it's your White House press briefing, and for once WONKETTE IS LATE. But it's still their fault, and by "their" we mean everybody else's and not ours. Originally it was supposed to be at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, and then they updated that, and then they updated that, but we missed the updates, and we went to get the video at 12:30 (they're always late, we weren't in a hurry) and they had ALREADY STARTED.

Anyway, here is Jen Psaki and Port Envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force John D. Porcari, who will be talking about "supply chain," we bet.

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc