Here's Barack Obama Clowning On Trump Again, Because You're Into That Type Thing
One of the only good things about this final week of the interminable 2020 presidential election season — besides the polls, which show that maybe it won't be our last election season ever — is that Barack Obama has been on the campaign trail kicking Donald Trump full-force right square in his nuts every chance he gets. Making fun of Trump's TV ratings, making fun of Trump for running away from "60 Minutes" and Lesley Stahl, etc.
It really gets under Donald Trump's skin when Barack Obama makes fun of him. It ruins his whole life and sends him into years-long tailspins. Remember that time Barack Obama killed Osama bin Laden with his fists while he kicked Trump in the nuts and laughed at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011? Trump is STILL pathetically trying to brag about minor characters the military has killed during his presidency and spreading conspiracy theories about how maybe Obama didn't kill bin Laden after all.
Anyway, Bamz is back at it today. And he's back on Trump's very low ratings, which are even lower than the ratings for COVID-19.
OBAMA: What's his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID. [...] COVID, COVID, COVID, he's complaining! He's jealous of COVID's media coverage!
He really is. He was tweet-whining about it this morning. That the global pandemic that has killed 226,000 Americans because of his malevolent mismanagement is talked about more on the news than his glorious Dear-Leader-ness.
Here's Obama making fun of how Trump's White House is having its SECOND coronavirus outbreak in one month.
OBAMA: The White House — lemme say this. I lived in the White House for a while. You know, it's a controlled environment. You can take some preventive measures in the White House to avoid getting sick! Except this guy can't seem to do it! He's turned the White House into a hot zone!
It's true, maybe if everybody in the White House would stop breathing their stinky Nazi breath all over each other and actually accept that the pandemic was real, maybe they all wouldn't have so much coronavirus all the time.
Here's Obama helping Trump out by telling him that "tweeting at the TV doesn't fix things" and "watching TV all day doesn't fix things," noting that you actually have to GO TO WORK, LAZY ASS, if you want to fix the pandemic you have spread across the country.
And here: "The pandemic would have been challenging for any president, but this idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this thing up is nonsense."
Here is Obama making fun of Trump saying there's "not much" he'd do to change his coronavirus response, given the opportunity. "Really? Not much? You can't think of ANYTHING that you might be doing differently? Like maybe you shouldn't have gotten on TV and suggested we inject bleach to cure COVID?"
It's funny because Trump did that, because Trump is a ginormous fucking idiot, and Obama knows it.
There was so much more. There was Obama pointing out that he and Joe Biden created SHITLOADS more jobs than Trump "created," and he made fun of Trump saying he's been the best president for Black people since Abraham Lincoln. He even gave Jared Kushner some shit for saying Black people would love Trump if only they weren't so shiftless. "Who are these folks? What history books do they read?" (White supremacist alternative histories, we think.)
It was a good Obama speech, just like all Obama speeches are. But it's especially good when he's just completely mean to Trump, who deserves every bit of it.
One more week.
