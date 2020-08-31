Herman Cain Speaks From Beyond Grave, Says Thing That Killed Him Not So Bad After All
Once upon a time, over 100 years ago and about a two-hour car ride away from where I am right now, there were three ladies known as the Fox Sisters, two of whom developed a reputation for being able to talk to the dead, plus the older sister who managed their career. They became quite the celebrities in their day and eccentric rich people everywhere paid them to come to their homes and talk to their dead relatives, who would communicate to them via a series of knocks and raps. It would later turn out that these knocks and raps were actually just the two girls cracking their toes, which ... gross.
Anyway, no one has to learn to crack their toes anymore to talk to the dead, as long as that dead person is Herman Cain, who has lots to say now that he is deceased. But rather than through a series of knocks and raps from underneath a table, Cain is communicating via Twitter. And the thing he wants everyone to know is that the virus that killed him is not that deadly after all.
While the tweet has since been deleted, it repeated the ridiculous claim that COVID-19 was not that "deadly" because only six percent of the people who had it didn't have any underlying conditions, as if we hadn't all been told since the beginning that those most likely to die from it were people with underlying conditions. The source of the article was WesternJournal.com, which has been banned by the Apple News aggregator for frequently publishing "views overwhelmingly rejected by the scientific community." The site has also been banned by Google News.
Via The Independent:
The site's founder Floyd Brown has a long history of peddling conspiracy theories, including one infamous attack ad from the 2008 election campaign that questioned whether then-presidential candidate Barack Obama was secretly a Muslim and claimed that Hungarian-American financier George Soros was "planning to sack the US economy, make himself billions richer, and put Obama in the White House marching to his mad tune".
Well that just sounds very normal.
The Independent also reports that Cain's Twitter is now being run by his daughter, Melanie Cain Gallo, and a group called "The Cain Gang."
"We've decided here at Cain HQ that we will go on using this platform to share the information and ideas he believed in. He often talked about the site going on once he was ready to step away from it. We had hoped he could enjoy reading it in his retirement, but he made it clear he wanted to go on," Ms Gallo said.
The Cain Gang, as the account is named, made headlines earlier in August after suggesting Joe Biden's presidential bid was going to be "completely nuts" on the day that Kamala Harris was announced as the Democratic candidate's running mate.
"The Cain Gang consists of different writers who have their own opinions. We all lean right, but we're also individuals. Each piece reflects the opinions of that writer. That's how Herman wanted it to work," the account posted after several news outlets picked up on the tweet.
And that's the sound of the, uh, people working on The Cain Gang. Doesn't seem like they thought that name through too much, but maybe they did. Who can say.
Still, resurrecting the Twitter of Dead Herman Cain to promote the false idea that the virus that killed him is not that deadly shows that Cain's daughter is just as grifty as he or the Fox Sisters ever were.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse