Herschel Walker Found The Illegal Voter, It Is Maybe His Wife (Allegedly!)
"Play by the rules.....the American people demand ONLY LEGAL BALLOTS be counted. Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted," tweeted retired football player Herschel Walker on November 4.
On November 6, the putative Senate candidate called again for arrests in the supposedly rampant fraud in the presidential election: "Are you telling me this isn't an attack on our Democracy? No one in America should be ok with this. Anyone committing voter fraud should be prosecuted."
In fact, Walker spent months flogging debunked claims of massive electoral fraud perpetrated to steal the election from Donald Trump.
"After reading @SidneyPowell1 's 270 page report, any person that certified Votes for their state when their state may have had voter fraud but they turned a blind eye and did no research and certified anyway, they need to go to JAIL ASAP," he railed on December 27. "Our Country was built on LAW AND ORDER."
Turns out that Walker should have been looking for that fraud a little closer to home in Texas — i.e. not in Georgia, where he may or not be running for Senate, despite having left the state decades ago.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Walker's wife Julie Blanchard cast an absentee ballot using her Atlanta address, despite residing with her husband in Westlake, Texas since 2011, where they take the homestead tax credit for their primary residence.
"If we're residents in both places, is that legally wrong?" Blanchard asked The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. "If you have multiple homes, you can't vote where you have a home?"
Why, no, you cannot legally vote in a state where you are not an actual legal resident. And there's no property-owner exception to the rule, but thanks for playing.
No doubt Georgia's Republicans, who were already dyspeptic at the prospect of Herschel Walker running against Raphael Warnock next year, are delighted to find he's got even more baggage. You know, in addition to the well-documented mental health struggles, hinky business valuations, threatening to blow his wife's brains out, and his Texas residency.
Surely the Georgia secretary of state will get right on that
"Qualified Georgians and only Georgians are allowed to vote in our elections," Raffensperger said back in December when he announced he was investigating reports that out-of-state voters might have cast ballots in Georgia. "I have said many times that I will not tolerate out-of-state voters attempting to undermine the integrity of the vote in Georgia. Let this be a warning to anyone looking to come to Georgia temporarily to cast a ballot in the runoffs or anyone who has established residence in another state but thinks they can game the system: we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
Julie Blanchard, call your lawyer!
But surely no one will be more angry than Walker himself. Because if there's one thing that guy cannot abide, it's election fraud.
No one loves GEORGIA, more then I. FRAUD that hurts even one hurts all. We Georgians are not liar or thieves. Call… https://t.co/rzSOZyWvDJ— Herschel Walker (@Herschel Walker)1607399127.0
Psssssst, Mr. Walker. The call is coming from inside the house. In Texas.
Allegedly!
