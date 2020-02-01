Hey! Do You Still Need Some Food To Make For The Super Bowl? We've Got You Covered!
Hey! So tomorrow is the Super Bowl! It's the Chiefs vs. The 49ers, and they're gonna play some football, I guess. More importantly, there will be a halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and that sounds awesome.
Anyway, people like to eat at Super Bowl parties, and we here at Wonkette have a whole bunch of recipes for things you can eat (or drink) at your Super Bowl parties while I am here tomorrow (and then going to a bar without TVs to not watch football in).
We do not recommend making Rush Limbaugh's mom's horrifying Jello recipe with pinapple, olives, Miracle Whip and cream cheese, unless you hate everyone coming over to your house and want them to leave so that you, too, can find a bar without any TVs.
But here are some other things that are actually good and that might kind of work for a Super Bowl party.
Sandwiches! (Although for the record, I aggressively disagree with that tuna salad recipe — tuna fish, mayo, a fuckton of celery seed and a fuckton of onion powder and a bunch of Cape Cod potato chips on top is the way to go, if you ask me, but I am a simple gal)
Some Bacon and Date and Blue Cheese Appetizer Things!
And Maybe That Pizza I Told You How To Make Last Week!
Although you can never go wrong with a cheese plate. Even if someone else has also brought a cheese plate. No one is ever gonna be like "Oh no, now we have too much cheese, whatever will we do?"
Anyway, this is now your open thread! Talk amongst yourselves!
