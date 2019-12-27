Hey, Remember When Nancy Pelosi Killed 45,000 Americans By Passing Obamacare?
Crusading anti-corruption crusader and California congressional candidate Cenk Uygur offered his two cents on the scandal involving former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who pardoned a bunch of really awful people on his way out the door, including a convicted murderer whose family threw a fundraiser for Bevin. Cenk wants us to consider the Big Picture, which is that while Bevin appears to have corruptly pardoned a killer and some guys convicted of raping children, that's nothing compared to the corruption that led Nancy Pelosi to personally murder tens of thousands of Americans. Here are his Galaxy Brain tweetdroppings:
That's pretty awful of Nancy Pelosi to be so very corrupt! However, we're not sure we agree with you a hundred percent on your police work, there, Cenk.
For starters, let's keep in mind that when Nancy Pelosi passed the Affordable Care Act in the House, it actually included a public option, which would have allowed people to buy medical coverage directly from the government. That provision was removed by the Senate after a great deal of whining by Joe Lieberman from Connecticut, home of the nation's biggest free-range insurance farms. Why isn't Lieberman, or then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, named as the corrupt killer in this scenario?
Certainly couldn't be because Nancy Pelosi is a woman, that would just be silly. Maybe it's because she passed the final bill once it came back from the Senate, instead of torpedoing it altogether and demanding single payer, which surely would have passed, except for how the ACA barely passed at all, and needed to go through Reconciliation since the Senate Democrats no longer had a filibuster-proof majority.
Also, if you want to get technical about it, that "45,000 people died" is from a 2009 American Journal of Public Health study which estimated that "Lack of health insurance is associated with as many as 44,789 deaths [annually] in the United States, more than those caused by kidney disease."
But here's a thing worth noting: The ACA greatly expanded the number of people in the US with health coverage, cutting the percentage of Californians without insurance in half, for instance, from 22 percent in September 2013 to 11 percent by June 2014. And if the Roberts Court hadn't given states the ability to opt out of Medicaid expansion, the number of people with no coverage at all would be even smaller.
Remember when Donald Trump was trying to repeal Obamacare and all those people came forward to talk about how it saved their lives? Joke's on them, because Cenk Uygur says they're actually dead. America really needs somebody with such sharp analytical skills in Congress.
In conclusion, damn that Nancy Pelosi and her corruption murders. If only she hadn't personally created America's shitty healthcare system, huh? And money. She invented that too. When Cenk is in Congress, his money ($4 million from Republicans, that we know of, because they "care about campaign finance reform") will be pure of heart. It's the Republican we mean running as a Democrat way.
[Cenk Uygur on Twitter / Photo: Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons License 2.0]
