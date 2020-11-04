Hey, Some Democrats We Like Won Their Races Last Night! Hooray!
OK, I was a little cracky about the Senate, but not everything's bad! We're cautiously optimistic about removing that deranged maniac from the White House, and we've also won some important races across the country. So, let's focus on some good news.
First things first, the Squad endured. House Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar all won reelection, despite serving as rightwing bogeywomen for the past two years. Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley's seats might've been relatively safe but Tlaib and Omar were less so.
Our sisterhood is resilient. https://t.co/IfLtsvLEdx— Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar)1604463586.0
They're still here and if all goes well, Trump won't be.
There was a brief scare last night when it seemed like badass freshman Rep. Lauren Underwood might lose, but she's holding on to a narrow lead in Illinois' 14th District. Over in Kansas' Third District, Rep. Sharice Davids decisively held off her Republican challenger. I'd already bragged about Lucy McBath's anticipated win in Georgia's Sixth, but I'll do so again. It's official! She defeated Republican Karen Handel by an even larger margin than last time. Huzzah!
Here's the new representative from Missouri's First District, Cori Bush, addressing supporters after her victory last night.
‘Our America will be led not by the small-mindedness of a powerful few, but the imagination of a mass movement that… https://t.co/g4NYMO5nKp— NowThis (@NowThis)1604503380.0
In other cool news, New Mexico became the first state to elect all women of color to its House delegation. That's awesome, even if one of the winners from last night is a Republican, Yvette Herrell, who beat Democratic incumbent Rep. Xochitl Torres Small from the state's Second Congressional District.
New York Democrats Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones both made history last night as the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress. Torres defeated homophobic jerk Rubén Diaz Sr. in June's Democratic primary.
I'm also thrilled to report that Sarah McBride won her state Senate race in Delaware. She's set to become the nation's highest-ranking transgender elected official. Conservatives might consider acknowledging these landmarks a celebration of “identity politics," but representation matters. McBride is also smart as a whip and a passionate advocate for the positions she supports. McBride, who worked for the Human Rights Campaign, addressed the Democratic National Convention in 2016, another first.
From the New York Times:
In a brief interview on Tuesday night, Ms. McBride said she was "incredibly grateful" to the residents of her district and would keep her focus on serving them.
But she also said she hoped that Tuesday's results would send a "message to a young person struggling with where they fit and how they fit into this world: that our democracy is big enough for them too and their voices matter."
"I am hopeful that there's a young person desperately in need of that message, who, just before going to bed, looked online and saw this result," she said. "For that person, they know that change is possible and things can get better."
We needed that optimism this morning.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad free and supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).