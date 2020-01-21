Hillary Clinton Fires Up The Great Reliving Of 2016, Because That Sh*t Was Missing For Sure
Hillary Clinton, she said some stuff. She said it to The Hollywood Reporter, which was interviewing her about her coming campaign doc, which looks pretty good but I probably won't watch it because evenings are for NOT POLITICS YOU CAN'T MAKE ME.
(Except this week, when we get to liveblog whatever midnight shenanigans Mitch McConnell is up to after Evan taps out for the night.)
Most of the interview is unobjectionable, unless you object to "has talked to Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and answered their questions about 'campaign'" or "yes, still loves her husband." But then she took a pretty large shit on Bernard Sanders Esquire. No fucks left to give? For sure on that! Helpful? Oh Hilllllllzzzzz.
THR: In the doc, you're brutally honest on Sanders: "He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it." That assessment still hold?
HC: Yes, it does.
If he gets the nomination, will you endorse and campaign for him?
I'm not going to go there yet. We're still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it's not only him, it's the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don't think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don't know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you're just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that's a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.
Now it won't be just Tulsi Gabbard who is still running against Hillary Clinton in 2016. It will be every insulted Sanders supporter, many of whom are our comrades here at Wonkette, and they are allowed to be.
You can agree with every word Clinton says in the above -- he DOES have some shitty supporters, a couple of dozen of whom have been trying to "infiltrate" (their word) the Wonkette Snark Mob group on Facebook, because it's "infested with shitlib Boomers" and guys don't you have anything better to do with your time? He DID have one senator endorse him -- a person I love was outraged by that, saying it showed the Dems "rigging it" against him, instead of the at least equally plausible notion that his colleagues did not care for him, like HRC said. And while he seems to be doing his best to quash his beef this week with Elizabeth Warren, there is very much a strain of nihilism among some of his online supporters that was not, let's say, discouraged by his hiring some really vicious David Sirotas to run his campaign.
But I don't care if what Clinton said was true or not. She was once our nation's top diplomat. She couldn't have said, "Yes of course I will endorse and work for Bernie if he is the nominee," or even reached for a compliment? It's not a stretch or a lie to say, "He has very passionate support."
Many of our readers hate Bernie Sanders. I don't, anymore. I am not that good at grudges. I agree with him on almost all issues, with the exception of a few things (not dealbreakers) and how we weigh class vs. race. I don't think he'd be great at being president, because I think the office needs more than an Idea Guy, it needs someone who sees the details too. (HI!) And yes, it does need someone who works well with others -- and not just those who endorsed him, which often seems to be his only criteria. That's not great! For those reasons, I prefer someone else!
But "vote blue no matter who" isn't just hectoring and condescending and infuriatingly morally superior: It's also true. And it can't just be "vote blue no matter who if you were a Bernie supporter and Joe Biden got the nom." Or "vote blue no matter who because ... maybe ... it will be Klobs?"
It's "vote blue no matter who" because the alternative is still Donald "Baby Cages" Trump, or at best (C'MON MITCH, SEIZE THE POWER!) Mike Pence. And Hillary Clinton, the dutiful daughter, needs to scoop her shit back out of the punchbowl. She knows what 70,000 votes over three states can do.
You guys don't even get comments in this post, because fuck that.
