dan crenshaw elise stefanik jack brewer joni ernst karen pence kellyanne conway kristi noem lee zeldin marsha blackburn mike pence republican convention republican convention night three rnc 2020 rnc 2020 live coverage rnc 2020 night three rnc night three livestream stargate stargate free online video youtube

His Childhood Nickname Was 'Bubbles.' It's Mike Pence Night At The RNC!

2020 presidential election
Evan Hurst
August 26, 2020 08:01 PM
mike pence smh GIF by Election 2016
Giphy

Seriously, that was Mike Pence's childhood nickname. We learned that in the same profile where Donald Trump joked (HA HA!) that Mike Pence wanted to see all the gays "hanged."

Pence just better hope there are no ladies at his speech tonight, because Mother doesn't like it when Mike Pence talks to ladies.

Anyway, here's your video:

Watch live: RNC Day 3 speakers include Vice President Pence and wife Karen www.youtube.com

Other speakers this evening include Mother, so we imagine it's gonna get REAL "Handmaid's Tale" up in there.

For dumb shitmouthed elected officials who really think they're smart, we've got Reps. Dan Crenshaw, Lee Zeldin and Elise Stefanik; Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Joni Ernst; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

We got Kellyanne Conway, who we thought was supposed to be parenting right now.

For more lying filth garbage, there will be Ric Grenell, who was Trump's embarrassment of an ambassador to Germany, before he became Trump's embarrassment of an acting DNI. He's gay, so we imagine he'll spew some quisling bullshit about Trump being the most pro-gay president EVER.

Oh, and former NFL safety Jack Brewer, who is currently indicted for crime.

We imagine some other Nazis are speaking, which -- WAIT FOR IT -- we did NAZI coming!

It gets going at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, but you can get going watching this movie if you want, because fuck the loser RNC for losers. Tonight's selection is the sci-fi classic Stargate!

Stargate www.youtube.com

Good RNC, everyone. Good RNC.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!

Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, WE NEED YOUR LOVE GIFTS TO KEEP US GOING.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc