Homeless People Just *Ruining* California For Caitlyn Jenner's Private-Plane-Owning Friends
You know, when we talk about unhoused people, we're always talking about the way not having homes affects them, or how we might be able to better help them. Few people are willing to stand up and discuss the way the existence of unhoused people hurts people who have homes — and even fewer are willing to stand up and discuss the way the existence of unhoused people hurts extremely rich people who not only have homes but who also have homes for their private planes.
Certainly, most aspiring politicians would not have the courage to say that kind of thing out loud, on television.
But not Caitlyn Jenner, the star of a long-running reality series about her very rich family, who is running for governor of California as a Republican and hoping to replace Gavin Newsom if he is recalled. Speaking last night to Sean Hannity, the gubernatorial hopeful discussed the impact of unhoused people on her very rich friends who find them aesthetically displeasing. Why must they be on the street? Why can't they stay in their own private airplane hangers?
Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up h… https://t.co/g4AlqHWTyz— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1620264045.0
"My friends are leaving California," she said. "My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'."
"I don't want to leave," Jenner continued. "Either I fight or I get out of here."
Fight ... homeless people?
Jenner did not explain what it was she planned on doing about the homelessness problem, though given her admiration of Donald Trump, she could very well go the Giuliani route and just arrest people for not having homes.
The sight of homeless people should be upsetting. It is absolutely appalling that we live in a country where some people are Kardashians and Jenners, where some people have private planes, and other people don't even have homes. It's grotesque. If you are a person with a private plane, you should feel like the biggest asshole on earth walking past unhoused people. And if you move to Sedona to escape feeling that way, or because you find them aesthetically displeasing, then you are an even bigger asshole than you would be otherwise. Absolutely no one should be sad about someone like that leaving their town or city.
It is an established fact that the most effective (and least expensive) way to help unhoused people is to ... wait for it ... give them a place to live. Perhaps, instead of moving to Sedona, people who have enough money to own private planes could pool some of their meager savings and buy up some houses where these people could live. That way, they could not only avoid whatever aesthetic issues they find displeasing, but they could feel slightly less like assholes.
I have never actually seen the show, but my sister tells me that Caitlin was not always like this, and that in the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians she took the kids to a homeless shelter or something to help them understand that not everyone is as lucky as they are. Granted, there's a lot that's gross about using people's real lives to teach your spoiled kids a lesson ... but it certainly seems like a step up from "Homeless people are totally ruining the California vibe for my rich friends and now they have to move to Sedona to escape them!!"
This was not Jenner's only mention of plane travel. Later in the interview, she criticized those who want to build a high speed railway system from LA to San Francisco, because people can just get on a plane and fly between the two cities.
That, however, would cost them upwards of $77, which is not actually something everyone can afford. Of course, it's not surprising that Jenner is unclear on what it costs to fly commercial. Or what anything costs, really.
Why are all these poor people inconveniencing Caitlyn Jenner and her friends by not having homes and not being able to hop on a plane to San Francisco whenever they want? Don't they have trust funds? Or Olympic medals they could pawn? Perhaps, if there are enough non-transphobic Republicans out there to make her governor of the state, she could tell all of the people in the homeless encampments to go back to their mansions and earn a good honest living by starring in a reality show about their lives.
