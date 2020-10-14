How Can Amy Coney Barrett F*ck It Up Today? Liveblogging Day Three!
What can we say about the first day of the Amy Coney Barrett hearings?
Well!
She can't answer any of your questions, because that would be improper, even when the question is "Should there be a peaceful transfer of power?" Will she recuse herself from any election-related cases, since she's only being fast-tracked to help steal Donald Trump the election? She can't say. Will she kill Obamacare and hurt millions of people? She's not telling. Will she fuck over people who have a "sexual preference" that is LGBT, because that is literally what she said? She can't say.
She can't say what she really thinks about Roe, even though we all know what she thinks about Roe. (It's just a precedent, but not a SUPER DUPER precedent, which would mean she'd have to respect it.) Is abortion a constitutional right? Well, these cases say it is, not that Amy Comet Ping-Ping is endorsing these cases. She's an originalist, except for when "original" doesn't comport with her personal bigoted feelings.
And so forth. She's a real asshat. Read yesterday's liveblog to catch up!
Today the senators will each have another 20 minutes to ask questions. And we're liveblogging it again! But as a treat afterward, we are VOTING AGAINST THESE FUCKERS TODAY.
Have you made your voting plan? Make your voting plan while you watch this garbage, which should give you more motivation to make your voting plan, to get rid of all the fuckers who made this happen.
9:04: As we begin today, Lindsey Graham is whining about Kamala Harris's questioning of ACB last night, which was awesome. Graham is upset that Harris was just TOO MEAN to ACB.
Also he says ACB is going to shatter barriers for conservative (white) women and that he's never been more proud of any nominee than he is of ACB.
Fuck off and go lose a Senate seat, Lindsey.
9:12: Lindsey Graham says it is not ACB's fault the group who created the statement she signed about abortion being "barbaric" also thinks in vitro fertilization should be criminalized. All she did was endorse the group, by signing their thing! Gosh, you guys, what are you all being so unfair about?
9:23: Lindsey concludes by saying he's just really glad all the little wingnut girls will finally have a grown wingnut lady to look up to, somebody who shows that you can be a white bigot lady who achieves great things, yadda yadda. Guess all those videos of Karens fucking up Walmarts and asking to see the manager weren't enough.
Feinstein now.
9:27: Feinstein is VERY IMPRESSED with ACB's explanation of "severability," five gold stars and no abortions awarded! She says it is like a Jenga game -- if you pull these parts out of a law, will it still stand, or will it fall down and everybody will be like "WHOAAAA ALL FALL DOWN"?
9:29: FEINSTEIN: Is Medicare constitutional? Some idiot says it's not.
ACB: I don't know! Just like I don't know if Donald Trump can unilaterally move the election!
FEINSTEIN: Cut the clip, MSNBC.
9:32: FEINSTEIN: Whaddya think of the Voting Rights Act? Your dead pal Scalia didn't like it.
ACB: We're not THE SAME PERSON. I think it was pretty good, for the Civil Rights Movement. But I can't really say things about it, because I am not allowed to say things, because Shelby County v. Holder has been "controversial," and I can't talk about things that are "controversial."
9:40: FEINSTEIN: Will you rule based on the Constitution, or on what you think Jesus is whispering in your ear?
ACB: Jesus he knows me and he knows I'm right, been talkin' to Jesus all my life.
(ACB is giving an explanation of when stare decisis matters and what it doesn't. She says her writings on the subject have been taken out of context.)
And Feinstein finishes by welcoming ACB's giant-ass family again.
Time for Chuck Grassley, who somehow was a better Judiciary chair than Lindsey Graham, that's how much Lindsey Graham sucks.
9:46: Grassley says it's time to GET REAL, no more APPLESAUCE! Democrats are doing a charade, because they don't even care about Obamacare! They just want to do Medicare for All, even though Joe Biden did not run on that!
Speaking of, Grassley had some advice for Trump yesterday, and it was in English:
9:48: Here is Lindsey Graham referring to the "good old days of segregation." He was trying to be sarcastic, but we'd hate for the Lincoln Project to cut it into an ad out of context, considering how Jaime Harrison is really close to beating him on November 3.
Lindsay Graham just said, “You’re not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation by a legis… https://t.co/dN208BYG46— Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts)1602682446.0
9:58: Today would be a good day for Democrats to stop talking about detailed crap about how ACB might or might not rule on Obamacare, and just to loudly start yelling "THIS IS ALL BULLSHIT."
10:04: ACB has not heard about all this voter disenfranchisement and how they've been removing polling places and the long lines in predominantly Black areas, and if that relates to the Voting Rights Act, she can't comment on it, because it's a case. Judges are not allowed to talk about things that are cases.
PAT LEAHY: Can you even say that people of color face more trouble voting than anybody else?
ACB: I cannot say a thing.
10:06: LEAHY: I understand not commenting on ongoing cases, but judges don't have to IGNORE REALITY.
10:07: LEAHY: Do presidents have to obey the Supreme Court or can they just say fuck off?
ACB: I know Trump's other nominees said no man is above the law, but it's not like SCOTUS can do anything about it if they say fuck off. But if somebody else wants to enforce SCOTUS's rulings, I guess that's cool.
10:12: LEAHY: If you're such an "originalist," why do you think the framers put the Emoluments Clause in there?
ACB: To prevent foreign influence on presidents, not that I can say anything about that as it relates to Donald Trump, that would be improper. Because it is under litigation! Somewhere!
10:16: ACB says it is totally OK to overrule precedent sometimes, and to give some examples, she is going to list some really good liberal opinions like Lawrence v. Texas, in order to weasel you into thinking maybe ACB thinks those liberal opinions are good and she doesn't want to overturn them.
Now we have John Cornyn, so the next 20 minutes will be an absolute waste. He wants to "wax philosophical" with ACB for a few minutes.
10:21: Cornyn is bitching that there was not "consensus" on Obamacare, without mentioning that the GOP has become a racist authoritarian obstructionist piece of shit un-American party with which there can never been "consensus," and it's been that way since Barack Obama was elected.
In other words, go fuck yourself, John Cornyn.
10:41: As we said, Cornyn was boring.
In other news, Amy Coney Barrett is unable to say whether the president has the right to unilaterally deny a person of a certain rac the vote, because that is a "hypothetical."
Christ, what an asshole.
