How Did Imaginary Planeloads Of Antifa Supersoldiers Get From Boise To Trump's Head?
Donald Trump had a little sitdown with Fox News host Laura Ingraham last night, and near the end of a long segment in which he insisted that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist plot and that Democrats just love violence and rioting, the Leader of the Free World explained that there are very scary doings afoot. Trump spun out an extremely vague story about "somebody" who recently "got on a plane from a certain city" and the plane was simply packed full of scary leftist thugs headed to riot at the Republican National Convention in Washington DC. But he couldn't go into any detail because it's all still under investigation, you see.
Even for a guy who lies 20 to 25 times a day, it was a pretty out-there story. So expect him to be talking about it from now until November, even though the few particulars are virtually identical to a bogus Facebook story from June, which involved scary black-clad antifa terrorists pouring into Boise, Idaho. Those guys were so stealthy that they never showed up at all.
Here's Trump, who apparently thinks everyone watching Fox News is an idiot, and may not be wrong. We've cued up the video to the Air Antifa bit:
After explaining that if Joe Biden is elected, America's cities will be completely taken over by leftist radicals, and that Joe Biden is being "controlled like a puppet," Trump went Full Metal Asinine when Ingraham asked him the perfectly reasonable question, "Who do you think is pulling Biden's strings?"
Trump replied, "People you've never heard of. People that are in the dark shadows." Ingraham, perhaps shocked that her question about who's secretly controlling Biden would be met with dark innuendo, said, "That sounds like a conspiracy theory."
Trump repeated the charge that this is all very real, but you have never heard of these people, because maybe they go to another school, in Canada, but they're real. "They're people that are in the streets, they're people that are controlling the streets." (Dee-da-dee-da-day.) Then Trump revealed the real terror of knowing what this world is about:
Trump: We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city, this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that. They're on a plane!
Ingraham, gesturing at journalism, asked where that happened, but Trump cut her off: "I'll tell you sometime, but I, it's under investigation right now."
Somewhere in the White House, a press aide groaned. And the leadership of Certain City worried this might hurt tourism.
Trump went on to tell us more about the plane full of thugs:
But they came from a certain city, and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention, and there were like seven people on the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane, to do big damage. They were coming for a reason. This is all happening!
As for who's funding all this rioting (because rioting has to be funded; it doesn't just arise organically following a series of outrages), Trump has determined the money is coming from "some very stupid rich people that have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which it won't, they would be thrown to the wolves like you've never seen before."
The second we heard that on MSNBC last night, we knew exactly where it came from, because we'd written about it back in June, when Facebook started spreading bullshit claims that buses of antifa supersoldiers were coming to YOUR small town. The Idaho Statesman reported on several such rumors in the Gem State, including this beauty from a self-described prepper from Emmett. Idaho:
As we noted at the time, some dipshit chimed in to say a "Friend of mine was at the airport when they got off the plane" so it was true for sure, although no actual black-clad antifas ever showed up to riot in Boise or anywhere else in Idaho. (The original poster would only say he'd gotten the intel from "a credible source," but nothing more. We're guessing the credible source was named "Forward >>>Forward>>Forward>.")
Still, the fake report got over 3,000 views at the time, and spread enough that the Payette County Sheriff's Office had to post a statement telling people it was all bullshit. Heavily armed "patriots" showed up in towns all over America to "protect" them from imaginary antifa thugs, then congratulated themselves for scaring off the boogeyman. Racist assholes terrorized a multiracial family who were camping with a converted school bus. Eventually that wave of bullshit subsided as the coronavirus spread again, and online loonies moved on to freaking out about face masks taking air right out of your lungs. And QAnon, always QAnon.
If Yr Wonkette may brag a little bit, we're happy to say we played a small role in unraveling the mystery of just what the hell Trump was talking about. We sent a tip via direct message to NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who along with Brandy Zadrozny does some of the best stuff on online disinformation. He passed it along on Twitter, and reported on it this morning as well.
This appears to be an extension of the viral "Antifa is coming to the suburbs" trope that went wildly viral on Face… https://t.co/qi16LXk60x— Ben Collins (@Ben Collins)1598934380.0
Eventually, we may even find out how this particular load of crap found its way to the "president" of the USA, especially if, as we suspect, he keeps repeating it as a thing that definitely happened.
Keep your eyes open. There may not be any hordes of antifa supersoldiers going through TSA checkpoints and then flying on airliners in full regalia and "gear." But there are definitely hordes of fucking idiots with internet connections, and their potential to cause havoc is probably far greater.
Watch your six, troops. Even if it's afraid of seven.
Update: Trump says today he heard it firsthand from "a person that you know," but he can't identify that person until he checks with the person who saw the plane was full of "the looters, the rioters, the anarchists" and that the flight originated in Washington (state? DC?) and was going to "wherever."
TRUMP: "A person was on a plane, said there were about 6 people like that person, more or less, and what happened i… https://t.co/nzxZC62QPI— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1598974148.0
So if that person who is definitely very real decides not to come forward, well then Trump can't possibly say more.
