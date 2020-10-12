How Much Is That Friendship Bracelet Your BFF Gave You Really Worth? Tabs, Mon., Oct. 12, 2020
The opening of Olivia Nuzzi's piece about Donald Trump's bout with COVID-19 is masterful.
Donald Trump was on the phone, and he was talking about dying. It was Saturday, October 3, and while his doctor had told the outside world that the president's symptoms were nothing to worry about, Trump, cocooned in his suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, was telling those close to him something very different.'
"I could be one of the diers," he said.
According to GOP strategist Evan Siegfried, seniors have been turning against President Pandemic for years now, but his maliciously incompetent COVID-19 response didn't help matters any. (NBC News)
Trump received the coveted Taliban endorsement. (CBS News)
The president reached out to the Black and Latino community, which COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted, by inviting them to his Saturday White House hot zone rally. (CNN)
Yale history professor Timothy Snyder declares a vote for Trump a vote for "spiritual self annihilation." It also means you suck. (Commonwealth Magazine)
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt doesn't know how masks work.
Jeremy Pruitt is wearing a mask covering every part of his face but his mouth https://t.co/QcYH0iUJbV— Matt Jones (@Matt Jones)1602363549.0
Senate Republicans aren't interested in helping the S.S. Trump avoid an electoral iceberg. They reportedly have "no appetite" for a stimulus bill that might help poor people eat. (Politico)
Georgia's favorite pizza is Hawaiian. Never change, guys, except for the part where you flip blue in November. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella feels your pain about all those Zoom meetings. (Bloomberg)
America tried to "cancel" Billie Holiday because she wouldn't stop singing the anti-lynching song "Strange Fruit." (NPR)
Coronavirus cases in Arizona dropped 75 percent after mask mandates were enacted. Science is a thing. (Arizona Republic)
Shaun Lucas, who charged with murder after fatally shooting Jonathan Price, was infamous in Wolfe City, Texas, for terrorizing residents. “I'll be judge. I'll be jury" said cunning old Fury. (Washington Post)
Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer thinks deputizing dozens of Portland police officers as
Trump's goons federal marshals was a bad idea. He's introducing legislation that would limit the reach of the federal government, especially this federal government. (Willamette Week)
Great interview with Spike Lee, whose upcoming movie Da 5 Bloods features one of Chadwick Boseman's final performances. (Variety)
