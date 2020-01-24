How This Person Who Used To Be Famous But Isn't Anymore Dropped 100 Pounds! Tabs, Fri., Jan. 24, 2020
Did Trump break the law? Does it matter? (WaPo)
Similarly, Amanda Marcotte at Salon: Impeachment trial should remove any lingering doubt: Republicans are beyond redemption
Adam Schiff getting unlikely praise, says LA Times (it is from Lindsey Graham and John Kennedy of Louisiana). But other people were dicks! (It was Ron Johnson and Roy Blunt.)
John Roberts has to bear witness to what he did. Dana Milbank at the Washington Post.
Mnuchin said Thunberg needed to study economics before offering climate proposals. So we talked to an economist. (WaPo)
Also, point AOC:
What sermons is Mike Pence attending and the White House streaming? Sermons like this! "We have to encourage young men and women to get married," Taylor said. "It's a demonic spirit that causes a woman to want to lie with another woman. It's a demonic spirit that causes a man to be attracted to another man."
Cool!
Also cool? This Supreme Court hearing on public funding of religious schools! "Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito compared the exclusion of parochial schools from taxpayers-funded aid programs to unconstitutional discrimination based on race." Oh, I get it! It's like when the Supreme Court finally met an "equal protection" claim it decided was valid, and it was George W. Bush's!
ProPublica: Operation Encore and the Saudi Connection: A Secret History of the 9/11 Investigation
Social media? Killllling usssssss.
Former Democratic candidate for Oklahoma governor Joe Exotic? Yeah, he VERY GUILTY. I have no tab for the LONG VERSION, which was FUCKING FASCINATING when I read it last year, so if you're holding, put her in the comments.
Gahhhhhhh. Federal study links climate change, giant sequoia deaths
Come get some billions in disaster preparedness! Just ixnay on the imate change clay!
Shit or get off the pot.
You might think that we have already reached Peak Bathroom. But the super-rich have other ideas. Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported on a Bel Air, California, home that listed for $49.9 million. It featured eight bedrooms—and 20 bathrooms. By any rational assessment, this is a ludicrous use of money, space, and plumbing. But the U.S. housing market is rarely restrained by rationality. Indeed, the share of houses with 10 or more bathrooms has doubled in the past decade. It would seem that the richest 0.01 percent of Americans are spending down their fortunes in an arms race for toilets.
WaPo's 34 Best Political Films Ever Made? THIS WHOLE LIST IS OUT OF ORDER! But it's a good list though, because it doesn't have Dave.
Wonkette is ad-free, no paywalls, supported only by YOU. We love you! Money please!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.