How To Stop Writing 2020 On All Your Checks. Tabs, Tues., Jan. 5, 2021
Republicans were worried that Donald Trump’s Monday night rally for Republican Senate candidates would turn into a grievance fest where President Sore Loser would rant about imaginary voter fraud and attack any Republican who doesn’t support his jacklegged coup. My psychic predict that this is exactly what happened. (CNN)
LOL! Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claims he might have a conflict when it comes to investigating Donald Trump’s “perfect” shakedown call with him, so he’s just gonna kick it over to Fani Willis, who just became the first woman district attorney of Fulton County. Willis said her office would handle the matter "based on the facts and the law.” Nail the creep, sister! (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
GOP conference chair Liz Cheney said Trump’s unhinged rant that Raffensperger recorded is “deeply troubling.” She’s running. (Newsweek)
Milwaukee-based law firm Foley & Lardner was “concerned” to hear that partner Cleta Mitchell was involved in Trump’s coup-coup schemes. The firm insists she was acting on her own. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Law professor Richard L. Hasen recommends ways we can protect our elections from conspiracy theory-fueled coup attempts. They all seem more complicated than voters just not electing any more sociopaths. (The Atlantic)
In response to the new, faster-spreading strain of COVID-19, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a lockdown in Scotland until at least the end of January. There have been 135,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,578 deaths. For comparison purposes, Scotland has roughly the same population as Minnesota, where there’ve been at least 421,000 cases and 5,489 deaths, and my home state of South Carolina, which has had 322,000 cases and 5,469 deaths. (BBC)
People are keeping their distance from hospital emergency rooms, in fear of COVID-19, and now it’s harder for young doctors to find jobs. I wish I had some good news for you this morning. (Washington Post)
Minority-owned businesses were consistently in the back of the
bus line for COVID-19 relief loans from the Payment Protection Program. There is no good excuse. (The Oregonian)
Break out your tiniest violins as we mourn those COVID-19 has hurt the most.
Try to imagine the kind of editorial judgment that leads to a piece like this being pitched, accepted, reported out… https://t.co/sN486c8gVp— Ian Millhiser (@Ian Millhiser)1609785248.0
The Great Gatsby just entered the public domain, and the first legal knockoff is already out. It’s a prequel to Gatsby creatively called Nick, which even more creatively focuses on the narrator of the original damn book. Where’s my Jordan Baker musical? Guess I’ll have to do it myself. (LA Times)
Dan Rather has found Twitter a “pleasant surprise.” He’s funnier than you’d expect. Previously, the former nightly news anchor's biggest claim to hipness was inspiring the R.E.M. track, “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” (NPR)
The "Exonerated Five,” whose innocence Trump also refuses to concede, speak out against the “deceptive interrogations and false confessions” that convicted them and that New York police still employ. (New York Times)
Employees at Google have formed a union. Huzzah! (Seattle Times)
