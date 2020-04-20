Idiots Hold Trump Death Cult Rally At Washington State Capitol
The voice of a generation of dummies has spoken this week. Protestors across the country gathered in large, infectious crowds to demand their Oompah Loompah now! They'd also love it if sensible governors ended the economic shutdowns that, while keeping them alive, were also depriving them of days at the beach, soaking in COVID.
Sunday, protestors marched on the capitol at Olympia, Washington, to demand that Gov. Jay Inslee lift the stay-at-home order he put in place effective March 25. It is now April 20. That's less than a month, but the protestors believe they can just quit a pandemic.
Washington state was the epicenter of the COVID outbreak, but nonetheless an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people showed up and partied like it was 2019. No one was social distancing worth a damn. Anyone who understands how COVID spreads would recognize that this was not a “peaceful" protest.
Sweet Christ. No offense, but when it's safe to leave the house again, the last place I'm going to hang out is Olympia. Fools brought their children to this mess. Some people brought firearms, as if they'd gotten their asshole rallies confused. Tyler Miller with the Kitsap County Republican Party organized the event, "Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!" which he apparently named after a 1990s indie rock album. The following is a selection of statements from the Tyler Miller Songbook of Idiocy.
MILLER: Governor, respect the constitution. Governor, let us get the state back to work.
The Washington state constitution grants Inslee each and every emergency power he's used so far to combat COVID's spread.
MILLER: We cannot have a government and a governor that does not listen to his own citizens. We are Washingtonians.
Inslee listens to his fellow citizens. He just won't enable their suicides or criminally negligent homicides. Most Washingtonians are faithfully social distancing, and 81 percent of Americans in general support continued social distancing measures. According to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 58% of Americans were more worried that officials would restrictions too soon. Most Americans don't want to die so that Donald Trump can win re-election.
MILLER: I don't disagree with the social distancing. I don't disagree with the CDC guidelines. But those should all be at the liberty of individuals to make that choice. It cannot be a mandate of the state, and that's where it crosses that constitutional bound.
God, libertarians are stupid. Society doesn't function whenever anyone does whatever the fuck they want, regardless of consequences, especially during a pandemic. This jackass still doesn't understand how the Constitution works, and he's not the only one. Some other Washington Republicans are attacking the shutdowns. Rep. Robert Sutherland posted this crazy-ass rant on Facebook.
If the Governor won't set a date then I will after which an open rebellion will begin in WA State in defiance with the governor's orders that require us to be horded [sic] into crowed box stores but disallows us to be safe while fishing on a lake for our next meal. We should set May 1st 2020 as the date we take back our Freedom.
State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale opposes the very contact tracing that is key to Washingtonians ever returning to their normal lives. He shared this deranged garbage on Facebook.
Now the deep state is proposing Communist Chinese style, freedom destroying, liberty crushing techniques to fight the Communist China Virus.
These are actual elected politicians. Thank God none of them is the governor or everyone in Seattle would be dead. However, there's reason to believe this is all just cynical political posturing. After Trump was elected in 2016, Erickson tried to pass a bill making “illegal protests a felony." He argued that blocking traffic and rail lines was a form of “economic terrorism." He said at the time, "I completely support your First Amendment right to protest, [but] you do not have the First Amendment right to block a train."
Presumably, there is no First Amendment right to spread the coronavirus.
Trump has tweeted his twisted support for these protests, and Sunday morning on “This Week," Gov. Inslee denounced the president's actions.
INSLEE: I can't remember any time in my time in America we have seen such a thing. It is dangerous, because it could inspire people to ignore things that could save their lives ... And it is doubly frustrating to us governors. The president is asking people 'please ignore Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, please ignore my own guidelines I set forth.'
Those of us who live or work in Seattle would love the city to reopen, but we want to do so safely. Until that time, I will indulge myself and leave you with a clip of my colleague Erin Brindley at Cafe Nordo working on a potential menu item for our production of “Curiouser and Curiouser." We put our hearts and souls into this show but we'll gladly wait to share with audiences when it's safe and responsible.
Chef Erin Brindley experiment's with Nordo's Pepper Tart Roses www.youtube.com
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).