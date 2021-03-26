If It's Friday, We Forgot Jen Psaki's White House Press Briefing!
When CNN decided to stop airing White House press briefings because it was too boring to not get lied to and yelled at every day, Wonkette decided to shame and embarrass them by streaming it for them. And thus WonkTV was born!
Except on Fridays, when Evan is off and the rest of us forget.
Please to enjoy Jen Psaki's press briefing for Fri., March 26, 2021, either already in progress or already over. She and Peter Doocy got into it, we guess! You could watch for it, and drink his pouty tears.
You're welcome!
