jen psaki wonktv white house press briefing march 26 2021

If It's Friday, We Forgot Jen Psaki's White House Press Briefing!

WonkTV
Rebecca Schoenkopf
March 26, 2021 02:18 PM
www.flickr.com

When CNN decided to stop airing White House press briefings because it was too boring to not get lied to and yelled at every day, Wonkette decided to shame and embarrass them by streaming it for them. And thus WonkTV was born!

Except on Fridays, when Evan is off and the rest of us forget.

Please to enjoy Jen Psaki's press briefing for Fri., March 26, 2021, either already in progress or already over. She and Peter Doocy got into it, we guess! You could watch for it, and drink his pouty tears.

You're welcome!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc