If You Lived At The White House, You'd Be In The Briefing Room Now​​

WonkTV
Doktor Zoom
July 02, 2021 01:03 PM

It's time for your daily dose of Jen Psaki and good economic news! Job growth was better than expected in June, so expect that to lead the briefing, and maybe we'll see that one Fox News Guy make an ass of himself again, I don't even want to type his name and that is not because my oldbrain has forgotten who Dieter Busey is.

Sit down and watch your WonkTV right now!


Doktor Zoom

Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.

