Impeach The Motherf**ker Already, Again!

The momentum, as they say, is building for a second impeachment of Donald Trump, for having urged on the rioters who invaded the US Capitol on 1/6. Let's do a quick Impeachment Lighting Roundup!
Pelosi Says Trump Must Resign
The New York Times reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today that if Trump doesn't resign "immediately," then the House will start impeachment proceedings:
In a letter to members of the House, the speaker invoked the resignation of Richard M. Nixon amid the Watergate scandal, when Republicans prevailed upon the president to resign and avoid the ignominy of an impeachment, calling Mr. Trump's actions a "horrific assault on our democracy."
"Today, following the president's dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office — immediately," she wrote. "If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action."
Pelosi also said she'd checked in with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to see what, if anything, the Pentagon can do to prevent "an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes." A spokesperson for Milley confirmed only that the call had taken place and that Milley had "answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority."
Ben Sasse: Sure, Let's Talk About Impeach, Why Not?
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) says that if the House decides to impeach Trump, he's certainly willing to look at the articles of impeachment and would consider removing Trump because
I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office. He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. He acted against that. What he did was wicked.
Impeachment, it's not just Democrats. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) says if the House pursues impeachment he will “defini… https://t.co/ycp1uFo9TC— The Recount (@The Recount)1610112652.0
And Sen. Sasse, we should point out, is not from New England, so he did not mean "wicked" in the good, pissah sense.
Sasse also told radio embarrassment Hugh Hewitt in an interview this morning that according to conversations he'd had with White House officials,
As this was unfolding on television, Donald Trump was walking around the White House confused about why other people on his team weren't as excited as he was as you had rioters pushing against Capitol Police trying to get into the building. [...] That was happening. He was delighted.
Sasse added that while he'd like to find out more about "why the National Guard was not deployed, why was it delayed," even though there had been multiple calls for it, ultimately, "the question of was the President derelict in his duty, that's not an open question. He was."
Don't Forget: Lindsey Graham Is A Dick
Lindsey Graham briefly seemed like he might be distancing himself from Trump following the riots, what with his bizarre rambly speech Wednesday saying "count me out" of the effort to overturn the election, and his comments to reporters Thursday saying that Trump "needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution, that the rally [Wednesday morning] was unseemly, got out of hand."
Nonetheless, Graham today returned to full Waylon Smithers Mode, taking to Twitter to explain it would be just terrible to actually impeach Trump at a time when the Great Man said we need to come together and heal from the many painful divisions in our great nation, which maybe have nothing to do with Trump.
As President @realDonaldTrump stated last night, it is time to heal and move on. If Speaker Pelosi pushes impeac… https://t.co/xrJcDv8RKV— Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham)1610120349.0
@realDonaldTrump Any attempt to impeach President Trump would not only be unsuccessful in the Senate but would be a… https://t.co/2RVbvTFp43— Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham)1610120459.0
Yes, Lindsey Graham, impeachment would be the dangerous precedent, not "incite a riot that kills a cop to overturn an election by force and continue on like nothing ever happened." Harm, foul, eh?
Oregon Democrat Kurt Schrader, What The Actual Fuck?
Somehow, Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Oregon) managed to out-Graham Graham during a conference call for House Democrats today:
Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-OR, tells House Dems he is against impeaching Trump after the riot at the Capitol, likening i… https://t.co/cv7hlQg8Lg— Ben Siegel (@Ben Siegel)1610130506.0
Just for perspective, let's remind Rep. Schrader that on Wednesday, the cuckoo coup crowd literally set up a gallows outside the Capitol.
The “Day of the Rope” is a white supremacist concept taken from The Turner Diaries. It refers to the day when white… https://t.co/G3Ogvq2xD3— Seth Cotlar (@Seth Cotlar)1609974723.0
And it sure seems like several of the thugs meant "string 'em up" quite literally.
I heard at least 3 different rioters at the Capitol say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execu… https://t.co/SWZPfDNWVf— Jim Bourg (@Jim Bourg)1610118095.0
So yeah, we can't say we agree one hundred percent with you on your metaphor work there, Kurt.
And in Conclusion
