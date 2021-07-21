january 6 commission nancy pelosi kevin mccarthy jim jordan assholes let them fight liz cheney

In Which Liz Cheney Takes A Righteous Dump On Fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy

Liz Cheney, she's terrible. Birthed from the loins of the undead, she's spent her career being shitty to her own gay sister and just in general being a gross dick.

But Liz Cheney disliked being set upon by a pack of MAGA chuds at the president's behest, and unlike other Republicans like Lindsey "Off This Train" Graham and Mitch "He Bears Responsibility" McConnell and even Kevin "I Forget What He Said But It Was Something Anyway" McCarthy, who also disliked it, she declined to shut her goddamn mouth about it and make nice.

So now, following today's news of Nancy Pelosi DQing McCarthy's Republican picks for a congressional commission investigating the insurrection of 1/6, and McCarthy taking Jim Jordan and going home, she had some words. They are very mean words!

