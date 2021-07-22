Incel's Dream Of 'Slaughtering' Women Dashed After Cops Find His Manifesto And Machine Gun
Tres Genco, a 21-year-old self-described incel from Ohio, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of committing a hate crime and another count of illegally owning the machine gun he planned to use to commit said hate crime. His goal, according to the complaint, was to kill 3,000 students at an Ohio university.
According to the complaint, Genco, inspired by mass murderer Elliot Rodger, had been planning his attack since 2019, and had joined the United States Army for the purpose of getting the training he needed in order to complete his "mission" of slaughtering women.
I am already set to go into the U.S. Army… this training will be for the attainment of one reality, the death of what I have been deprived most, but also cherish and fantasize at the opportunity of having but has been neglected of; Women. I will slaughter out of jealousy, hatred, and revenge… I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is all encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity.
Genco was later discharged for "entry-level performance and conduct."
It seems relevant to note here: Rightwing pundits like Laura Ingraham have been positively outraged over the fact that the Pentagon wanted to do more screening for extremism in its ranks. You know, so we don't accidentally train people who want to use that training to kill 3,000 college students.
Law enforcement was first alerted to Genco's issues in March 2020 after someone called police to report that Genco threatened them with a gun and then locked himself inside his bedroom with the gun. It was then that the report's "Individual 1" told police that they had recently found some of Genco's writings and were concerned that he might hurt someone.
In his writings and postings to online incel forums, Genco described going around using a toy gun to spray "some foids and couples" (foids being an incel term meaning "femoids," to suggest that women are not actually human beings) with orange juice, as Elliot Rodger had been known to do, on Rodger's birthday — which he said was a coincidence. He described the act as an "extremely empowering action" and said he felt like he "spiritually connected to the saint on that day."
In 2019, Genco is alleged to have purchased "tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word "Revenge," cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip, and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock," ostensibly in preparation for the attack. When police searched his house, they found "a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes of ammunition. Inside the residence, police officers found a modified Glock-style 9mm semiautomatic pistol, with no manufacturer's marks or serial number, hidden in a heating vent in Genco's bedroom."
Genco now faces a possible life sentence for the planning of a hate crime and 10 years for possessing the machine gun.
Lemme give you some background here
This will be a little long, but the media and the feds get so much of this wrong, and I think it's important to get as much correct information out there as we can. It's worth taking these creeps seriously because, obviously, they do pose an actual danger to people.
Incel means "involuntarily celibate," and is most frequently used to refer to a group of very angry misogynistic men who believe that women are unfairly denying them the sex they rightfully deserve and instead are all sleeping with "Chad" — hypothetical good-looking assholes who incels hate almost as much as they hate women — because they are cruel and shallow. They have a particular anger at the sexual revolution, which they believe upended the distribution of women, and long for the days when women couldn't be so picky because they had to settle down with a man at a young age for their own survival.
The modern misogynistic incel movement originated largely on a now-defunct site called PUAHate.com. Members of the site at that point were largely men who had spent a lot of money on the "pick-up artistry" courses popular in the 2000s only to find out that wearing a large velvet hat and insulting women they were interested in did not result in many dates. Or any, really. Originally, they mostly compared and contrasted the "shitty advice" they had been given by these PUAs (which is why the main boards on incel sites like Looksism and the now-defunct Sluthate.com are frequently called "Shitty Advice"), but eventually they turned their hatred away from the PUAs and towards the women who rejected them. And they started praising men like George Sodini, who in 2009 shot up a women's aerobics class at an L.A. Fitness club in Collier Township, Pennsylvania, killing four women and himself. Later it was discovered that Sodini kept a personal website, on which he had spent the previous six months raging about women not sleeping with him.
Perhaps ironically, the term incel was initially created by a queer Canadian woman who went only by the name Alana, who started a (definitely not misogynistic) support group for people of all genders who were having trouble finding intimacy — the PUAHaters simply adopted the term and turned it into what it is today.
While feminists had been writing about PUAHate and the incel movement for years, it didn't become something the larger world was aware of until 2014 when self-identified incel and frequent PUAHate poster Elliot Rodger went on a shooting spree in Isla Vista, California, killing six people and himself. Since then, there have been a number of murders and mass murders committed by men who were self-identified incels, notably Chris Harper-Mercer who killed nine people and himself at his community college in Oregon, Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, and Alek Minassian, who killed several people with his car in 2018.
Rodger, however, has remained the patron saint of the incel community, with members frequently using his picture as avatars.
Although PUAHate was deleted swiftly after Rodger's attack and Reddit deleted its incel subreddits in 2017, incels have found various places to congregate around the web, including several dedicated message boards and 4chan's /r9k/ board, best known as a place where these men cultivated their "beta uprising" fantasies. The Beta Uprising is meant to be a kind of revolution in which all of the beta males realize that feminists have kept them down, and rise up and start committing violence against them for the purpose of creating a utopian society in which they all get girlfriends. Several incel killers have supposedly been inspired by the "beta uprising" meme, Harper-Mercer in particular.
To be fair, most incels don't end up killing people. They do, however, spend their days online fantasizing about committing violent acts — referred to as "going ER" (Elliot Rodger) — discussing why they think rape should be legal but makeup shouldn't be, explaining why the government should provide them with girlfriends, calling women "toilets," "roasties" (because they believe that when women have had sex with multiple partners their labia will start looking like roast beef), and "foids," obsessing over their belief that women would rather have sex with dogs than have sex with them, angrily discussing the women they see in real life who dare to exist and not have sex with them, and basically becoming the most toxic, misogynistic versions of themselves.
And for some, yeah, that is going to mean that they kill or hurt people. Genco is obviously not the first and he probably won't be the last incel arrested for hurting someone or planning to. As much as the toxic incel community has been pushed out of the mainstream internet, there are still multiple forums with thousands of members. Incels.io has over 13,000 members and Looksism.net has over 16,000.
It's not good.
