Incel Wanted To Blow Up 'Hot Cheerleaders,' Blew Up His Own Hand Instead
23-year-old Cole Carini has been charged with lying to FBI Agents.
On Tuesday, he went to the hospital with one hand blown entirely off, and several fingers amputated from the other, shrapnel in his neck and throat. When he was interviewed by an officer, he told him that he had been involved in a lawnmower accident. As a face full of shrapnel is rarely a side effect of a lawnmower accident, and as Carini had been known to make bombs before, a search warrant was issued and a bomb tech was sent to his house, where said bomb tech found not an exploded lawnmower, but rather some suspicious looking materials.
Soon after, FBI agents and other law enforcement officers went to Carini's home and found a trail of blood leading from a minivan to his bedroom, where pieces of Carini's skin were splattered across the walls. They found a footlocker filled with materials one would use to make an IED (improvised explosive device). The agents and officers then looked for a place where one might test such IEDs, and they found a red shed. A neighbor told him he thought Carini had got a new gun and had been testing it in there. They got a search warrant for the shed and found even more bomb making materials.
They also found a crumpled up story on the floor detailing his plan to murder "hot cheerleaders" at a mall.
On the ground, a crumpled letter was found that contained statements that included (some parts of the letter were ripped away or not able to be read).
He casually walked through the shopping mall, his jacket concealed deadly objects. He was doing it and was assured it must be done. Even if he died this statement was worth it! He had ... of tension that would come and go as he now approached the stage of hot cheerleaders. He blended in with the audience, he began scanning his surroundings. He noticed his two security guards who were standing side by side! This was an important observation, dead seriousness sank in as he realized that he was truly passing the point of no return! He decided I will not back down I will not be afraid of the consequences no matter what I will be heroic I will make a statement like Elliot Rodgers[sic] did he thought to himself.
Elliot Rodger murdered seven people and injured 14 in 2014, in Isla Vista California, because he was mad that women didn't like him. The only statement Rodger made was that he was a violent misogynist that women were right to avoid.
It's hard to turn off the part of one's brain that reels at the thought of anyone blowing their hands up. It's also hard to not think to oneself about how painful and terrifying that would be, and how we would feel if it happened to us. But this guy's ineptitude, re: bombmaking and the fact that he blew his own hands off, probably saved the lives of god knows how many people. Better he be handless than they be dead.
As I mentioned, so far, the only thing he's been charged with is lying to FBI Agents.
I'm not going to copy and paste anything here, but if you are wondering if anyone on the various incel message boards is looking at this and starting to reconsider their own bullshit, for fear they may lose their own hands? Perhaps wondering if this has all gone too far? They are not. The few threads I found are mostly focused on discussing whether or not Carini is ugly enough to be a "truecel."
With all that is going on in the world, including this, the incels seem to be more focused on pretending to be goodlooking men on Tinder in order to "trap" women and prove that they are shallow and also claiming that women are out here trying to fuck elephants. Like, actual elephants. That's a thing for them now, apparently.
Anyway, this is now your open thread. Enjoy!
