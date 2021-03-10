jen psaki roberta jacobson video white house press briefing white house press briefing today youtube
Insert Hilarious Headline About Today's White House Press Briefing!
Watch your White House press briefing and learn things!
Today Jen Psaki is joined by Roberta Jacobson, special assistant to the president and coordinator for the southern border, so maybe she will talk about CARAVANS and CHILD TERRORISTS, oh wait, that was Lindsey Graham having a wet fever dream on "Hannity" last evening.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is ad-free and funded ENTIRELY by YOU. Be the change you want to see in the world! Thank you we love you!
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.