Is Mike Pence ... Right About A Thing?!?
It seemed like Mike Pence was being a dick to the press, which is what we all expected from President Donald J. Trump's li'l feller.
It seemed, based on a quick gloss, that maybe CNN had finally stopped showing Trump's coronavirus rally scream-and-lie-athons (how would we know, do you think we watch that shit in the first place?), and Pence was going to retaliate and hardball them and enemy of the people them and whatnot for the benefit of Trump's exquisite ego, by blocking Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx from appearing on the news channel. And that was ... NOT THE CASE????
People who read the linked CNN article instead of going with their first instinct of OH YOU FUCKING DICK learned this:
CNN often only broadcasts President Donald Trump's question and answer session, which sometimes includes the health care officials, live on-air.
After Trump leaves the podium, CNN frequently cuts out of the White House briefing to discuss and fact-check what the President had said. [...]
Regardless, Pence's office has declined to make the nation's top health care officials available to CNN for the last seven days. "When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air," a Pence spokesperson told CNN.
Emphasis added.
Is Pence being a dick ... for good? Is MIKE PENCE insisting journalism, instead of focusing on his boss's manic ego-fests, be BETTER? Be right back, this kitchen floor isn't going to lie down on itself.
