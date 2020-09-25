Method Actor Slam Poet Sarah Palin Does ... Thing
Sarah Palin has come out of the woodwork again, this time to criticize Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska for her decision to wait until after the election to vote on a Supreme Court justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She made a video and it is ... well, it's hard to say what it is, exactly. It kind of looks like one of those perfume ads that's trying to be all super artsy, except instead of sexily whispering Obsession, she just keeps saying "This is my house" in her traditional Palin brogue, from various angles in both color and black and white, as if that is supposed to mean something.
It is entirely possible that I am not deep enough to get it.
Former Governor Sarah Palin calls out Murkowski. youtu.be
Is it art or is she impaired? Honestly, it's hard to tell. Could be either.
Transcript:
Lisa Murkowski! This is my house. This is my house. This is my house. This— this is my house. This is my house. IIIIIIIIIIIII'm willing to give it up. I'm willing to give it up. For the greater good of this country. Great state. If you can't find it within yourself to do the right thing this time and at least give a fair shake to the Supreme Court nominee that your president will be bringing before you.
You would at least consider.
If you can't find it within yourself to do the right thing.
It's not America's agenda!
And doing what the majority of Americans want you to do, to do what you were sent to Washington DC to do.
Walk back what you've already committed yourself to.
You better backtrack, you know you've already put yourself in this box saying mm-mm, no matter who it is you're not gonna support the person, not until you have a chance to appoint a judicial nominee under another president, instead of this one. You hoping what? That this president doesn't win? Otherwise you'd be cooperating with the president. Really what it is is cooperating with the majority of Americans, who know that it's now or never for America! So much hinges on the Supreme Court, you know, you know the reason, you know why it's so important, and that's why you're thinking you're gonna go rogue. You know there's a time and a place to go rogue. This isn't the time, this isn't the place. We sure hope that you have it within you to do the right thing this time.
So you should walk back. We'll forgive you. Wait. Wait. You've done this how many times before though? You've done this how many times before though? And we kept saying we'd forgive you?
If you can't do that, (Eartha Kitt voice) remember my house. I can see a lot of things from my house. I can see a lot of things. I love my house. Lisa! I can see 2022 ... from my house.
After Palin finishes her final jury project for her Film 101 class and/or latest attempt at slam poetry, she finally gets around to telling Murkowski that she is very bad for saying she wouldn't vote to confirm and repeats that voting to confirm is what the majority of Americans want her to do almost as many times as she repeated that her house is her house.
Of course, that is not in fact what the majority of Americans want her to do. Not even sort of. First of all, a majority of Americans did not vote for Donald Trump. He lost the popular vote. Second, recent polling say that a large majority of Americans would prefer to wait and allow whoever wins the upcoming election to pick the next nominee.
Via Reuters:
The poll found that 62% of American adults agreed the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the Nov. 3 matchup between Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, while 23% disagreed and the rest said they were not sure.
Eight out of 10 Democrats - and five in 10 Republicans - agreed that the appointment should wait until after the election.
That really does not sound at all like "the majority of Americans." Even if Palin were referring only to those she believes are "Real Americans" — Republicans — it's still not a majority. It's half.
The real gist of Palin's video project is to threaten Murkowski that if she doesn't vote to confirm Trump's pick, Palin will give up her house and take Murkowski's job from her — which is really not a very good threat.
See, Palin has actually made this "threat" before, when Murkowski refused to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh.
Hey @LisaMurkowski - I can see 2022 from my house...— Sarah Palin (@Sarah Palin)1538766370.0
Alaska Survey Research found that, following these attacks, Palin was not exactly too popular in Alaska — with 51 percent of the state viewing her negatively and only 31 percent having a positive opinion of her. So perhaps, once again, Sarah Palin is confused about the things that she can see from her house.
