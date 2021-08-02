ISIS On GETTR? Who Could Have Predicted This Shocking Turn Of Events?
It's not funny, but it is hilarious.
Politico is out with a story this morning that Number One Trump Humper Jason Miller's knockoff Twitter site GETTR is currently overrun with ISIS propaganda, including videos of beheadings. Reporters Mark Scott and Tina Nguyen write that the site "features reams of jihadi-related material, including graphic videos of beheadings, viral memes that promote violence against the West and even memes of a militant executing Trump in an orange jumpsuit similar to those used in Guantanamo Bay."
This comes after the waves of N-word hashtags, Nazis, groypers, photos of feces, and furry porn that plagued the site in its first week online, during which it also managed to get hacked, compromising tens of thousands of users' data. And lest we forget, the entire platform is just a retread of Chinese expat billionaire Guo Wengui's old social media site GTV — which makes sense, since Guo, who is Steve Bannon's BFF or something, is backing Miller's weeping goiter website.
Although the ISIS content makes up only a small portion of the nasty drek flowing through the GETTR gutter, it was entirely predictable that the platform would be immediately colonized by malign actors. Miller's whole pitch is that his site won't censor users for flogging lies about Covid, the election, or any other bullshit. Even if it had the heft to staff up with moderators to bounce destructive content, or join one of the tech consortiums that helps platforms behave in a plausibly responsible fashion — or at least appear to — GETTR would likely refuse to do anything that would tarnish its reputation as a free speech Mecca for the very worst people.
So of course when someone with an Islamic State flag as his avatar asked "Is Daesh here?" -- i.e. "Any ISIS peeps in the house?" -- the answer was yes.
For his part, Miller indignantly insists on Twitter that he is too cancel culturing ISIS.
1/2 My full statement, which @politico refuses to include in its entirety: “ISIS is trying to attack the MAGA move… https://t.co/s5zU4bhsXq— Jason Miller (@Jason Miller)1627906325.0
"ISIS is trying to attack the MAGA movement because President Trump wiped them off the face of the earth, destroying the Caliphate in less than 18 months, and the only ISIS members still alive are keyboard warriors hiding in caves & eating dirt cookies. Buried beneath a misleading and inflammatory headline…even Politico acknowledges GETTR has a robust & proactive moderation system that removes prohibited content, maximizing…A.I. technology and human moderation."
Naturally he posted the statement to Twitter so someone would actually read it. Also, his Twitter bio actually contains the phrase "They say I got next, tell them that I got now." Which is a li'l bit horny on main for a guy with a very public record of playing away from home, TBH.
Anyway! Miller's blarping about dirt cookies notwithstanding, note that he is loudly praising himself for his responsible content moderation policies, in direct opposition to his fellow MAGA travelers who insist that censoring user-generated posts transforms the site from a platform to a publisher under the nonsensical interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act pushed by Trump and his ilk. Turns out, you can't just let nutbags spam your site with crazy shit if you want other people to hang around there. Go know!
In summary and in conclusion, this is all working out just as well as expected.
[Politico]
