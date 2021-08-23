It's President Biden! It's A White House Presser! It's President Biden And Also A White House Presser!
Look, there's a whole bunch happening at the White House in a relatively short period of time, so it's all going in this post.
First off, here's President Biden talking about the COVID-19 response and vaccines and stuff. This is important with the Pfizer getting its official FDA seal of approval today!
And then right after that? A White House press briefing, with Jen Psaki, like they always do!
All of this is very exciting, we're just glad you're here.
