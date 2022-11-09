It's The Most Wonderful Night Of The Year (OR ELSE): Liveblogging The 2022 Midterm Elections!
Hey! Hey guys! Hey you guys! Remember 2:45 a.m. on Midterm Election Night 2018, when I was drunk?
MEMORIES! FUCK YOU I'M DRUNK!
I was so mad, and so drunk, and my whole 2:45 a.m. post was just about farts. I had expected a Lection Night Whompin', because I am a cockeyed optimist, and then it was just sort of middling, and I cussed you out and said "fart" at you and was so so mad.
And then a couple weeks later, it turned out we won Georgia (BOTH Georgias)* and the House, and all of my old stomping grounds, Orange County, CA, and I come to you tonight serene and ready to liveblog at you any results we can get, and if there's a Red Mirage I'm ready for it, and if shit goes sideways, give it a while.
*I am informed by Evan, that we did not win Georgia in 2018, that was just 2020, in which case why did I write this in that drunk farty post? "*Georgia, you get a fuck of an asterisk, I mean GODDAMN."
It is an asterisk with an asterisk, and NOBODY KNOWS WHY.
Oh, Evan knows why, that was the election when Brian Kemp voter suppressed Stacey Abrams out of winning, and that is why I keep him around, besides his way with vicious invective.
Who, my dear terrible ones, is ready to rumble?
7:20 p.m.: What do we know so far? We don't! Vermont will stay Dem in the Senate; South Carolina will stay Republican in the Senate, both with like zero percent reporting. It is what we call "a gimme" and what 12-year-old me insisted on staying up till 2 in the morning for because 97 percent reporting IS NOT ONE HUNDRED PERCENT REPORTING. I think we can believe those two though.
7:30 p.m.: How's your blood pressure? We should all do "breath training" (not the same as "breath play," ew gross) and have a daily ... I don't know, calisthenics or some shit. That will be order number one in the cult I'm working on (not working on, you're already in it).
New York Times, go fuck yourself.
