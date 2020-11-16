Fox News A Festival Of Batsh*t As Republicans Hide From Regular Sunday Shows
Trump, the enemy of the free peoples of the United States, has been defeated, though he refuses to admit that.
But with Trump's defeat and a lame duck session until Inauguration Day, the Sunday shows continue. This week on the Sunday shows, there was a huge absence of Republicans, as Chuck Todd noted on "Meet The Press":
TODD: [Joe] Biden has matched President Trump's 306 to 232 electoral vote margin of four years ago. The President refuses to concede, just reiterated again on social media. And Republicans have either backed his false claims of fraud or have remained silent. We invited every single Republican senator to appear on Meet the Press this morning. They all declined.
So with a president that refuses to concede, other than accidentally before taking it back, the crazy and stupid retreated to their safe space: Fox News. More specifically to the safest of harbors, Maria Bartiromo's "Sunday Morning Futures," considering how even Fox News has angered their mob by sorta kinda barely reporting facts.
Trump supporters are now marching toward the Supreme Court, chanting “Fox News sucks!” https://t.co/NoJ5pwPqSo— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1605374374.0
Bartiromo hosted Trump's personal lawyer and head of his campaign's long-shot post-election legal challenges, microphone adjuster Rudy Giuliani:
wut https://t.co/nnrtXuDosp— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1605453090.0
No transcript, you have to watch it.
Bartiromo invited another "esteemed" member of Trump's legal team, Michael Flynn's batshit lawyer Sidney Powell, who brought conspiracy theories questioning the legitimacy of the election. But where's the proof? Well, it's kind of a secret.
BARTIROMO: How will you prove that the election was rigged against Trump? SIDNEY POWELL: I'm not gonna tell on nat… https://t.co/h5HNYjeqLc— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1605453803.0
My favorite was when Powell accidentally let it slip why she couldn't provide evidence.
POWELL: Well, let me put it this way. First of all, I never say anything I can't prove. Secondly, the evidence is coming in so fast I can't even process it all. Millions of Americans have written I would say by now. Definitely hundreds of thousands ...
You "never say anything you can't prove"? Lady, you are Michael Flynn's batshit lawyer. That illusion is long gone.
Bartiromo wasn't just the refuge of insane GOP attorneys. She also spoke to current Georgia GOP David Perdue. You know, the one Jon Ossoff pointed out was a crook. Again. Headed to a runoff election to try to retain his seat in now BLUE STATE Georgia (Thanks, Stacey Abrams!), Perdue tried to sell his case for why he deserves to be re-elected.
Sen Perdue on what's at stake if Dems gain control of Senate www.youtube.com
PURDUE: Well, these two seats, as Lindsey [Graham] well noted, are the "last line of defense" against this liberal socialist agenda that the Democrats will perpetrate. […] They want total control. What's at stake is this: Schumer will change the rules in the Senate so they can do whatever they want with 50 votes plus the Vice President as a tie breaker. They'll pack the court, they wanna add four new Democrat seats by any two new states and they eventually wanna do away with the electoral college. That will allow them to perpetrate this agenda that they've been espousing […]
This is rich coming from a senator who helped ram through three Supreme Court Seats, hundreds of federal judges and voted to kill the Affordable Care Act. Mitch McConnell "perpetrated their agenda" of the GOP in some cases with only 50 votes plus Vice President Mike Pence as the tie breaker, as with the confirmations of confederate Keebler elf Jeff Sessions as Trump's first Attorney General or unqualified rich donor Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.
But since Perdue is "the last line of defense" against the Democrats' socialist agenda, as he and Lindsey Graham claim, we're sure he will be doing everything he can to stop Jon Ossoff and fight for his values in the marketplace of ideas.
Or not, since he's scared to debate Ossoff. Again.
Sen. David Perdue doesn't deserve to be re-elected. https://t.co/S7Zi3dsnik— Jon Ossoff (@Jon Ossoff)1603942160.0
You can see what Perdue truly fears. David Perdue, like many other oppressors, is projecting the fear that he (and his party) will have to suffer through the same spirit of bipartisanship, fairness and cooperation he and the GOP Congress have extended to Democrats for the last decade.
So that was Fox News.
In case you think the mainstream news shows (especially the Sunday ones) might have learned lessons from the Trump presidency, here comes ABC's "This Week" to prove otherwise, by showcasing a bunch of weird Trump supporters with farcically incorrect beliefs about coronavirus:
congrats to This Week for platforming a bunch of irrational Trump supporters and their irrational views about coron… https://t.co/QywX4bTfBL— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1605454359.0
Rural Trump Voters: Why are they so ANXIOUS?
When Trump won in 2016, news organizations tripped all over themselves to go to diners, drive-ins and dives trying to understand Trump voters in their natural habitats like amateur Sir David Attenboroughs. Four years on, millions of news segments and a shitty Ron Howard movie later, you would think it would have ended when The People voted Trump out.
But here we are devoting that time to these people, instead of interviewing the indigenous people who helped win Arizona or Latinos in Nevada or the Black folks (especially Black women) who delivered Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
The media seems hellbent on proving that systemic racism is not just for the justice system, education and healthcare, as they only care to empathize with the "pain" and "oppression" rural white voters.
The more things change, the more they stay the same when it comes to news shows.
Have a week!
