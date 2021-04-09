white house press briefing today white house jen psaki pete buttigieg biden infrastructure bill wonkette tv video youtube white house press briefing

It's Your Friday White House Press Briefing, With Jen Psaki And Psete Psbuttigieg!

WonkTV
Doktor Zoom
April 09, 2021 12:24 PM

Time for your daily White House Press Briefing, which today will feature both Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Transportation Psecretary Pete Buttigieg, who is here to either report on his most recent reread of Finnegans Wake, or perhaps more likely, to chat about Joe Biden's infrastructure bill and all the ripsnortin' torque you can get from an electric vehicle, it's like wild, man.

Watch it live right here on Wonkette TV, which is better than regular TV because WonkTV almost never channels malign spirits from the underworld. If "they're here," they aren't going to interrupt your press briefing, that's for sure.

Doktor Zoom

Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.

