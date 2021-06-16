James O'Keefe Exposes Rampant Censorship Of Idiot Houston Reporter's Hydroxybonercream Bitcoin Stories
As promised, James O'Keefe did a REVEALING SHOCK STORY last night featuring disgraced idiot local Houston news reporter Ivory Hecker, who thought it would be cool to blow up her entire career on live TV this week as part of a Project Veritas stunt. Don't worry, though! Her mom is doing some Jesus crowdfunding for her daughter, A REAL MARTYR, and as of the writing of this paragraph of this blog post, it's raised over $83,000. Because nothing says "Jesus" like grifting!
Hecker, who is now suspended from her job as a reporter for Fox 26 in Houston, was supposed to be reporting on "heat wave," but first she teased that she would be REVEAL SHOCK EXPOSING corruption behind the scenes at Fox. Project Veritas promised it would dump its REVEAL SHOCK last night. And they did! Are you ready to be REVEAL SHOCKED?
Well, the story seems to be that the news station got mad about Hecker's social media posts about Donald Trump's magic Hydroxybonercream 3000 miracle cure for COVID, the one all the experts agreed was useless against the virus, possibly harmful, and also needed to be reserved for people with conditions the drug actually treats, like lupus. So that was a REVEAL SHOCK and also a CENSORSHIP. Also the news director thought their viewing demographic would think stories about Bitcoin were boring as shit.
Ha ha! You have been REVEAL SHOCKED and now you have fallen out of your chair! Where were YOU the day you found out that news directors direct news coverage? You were on the floor!
You can watch the video at the Project Veritas website. They didn't make it embeddable, because we guess they are just not as devoted to spreading the real truth as we thought they were. Or we can just read some of their summary to find out what's got them so upset:
[Hecker] obtained audio of Fox 26's VP and News Director, Susan Schiller, telling Hecker to "cease and desist" posting about Hydroxychloroquine on social media.
Hahahahahahahaha OK.
Hecker is specifically mad because after they did a story about Dr. Stella Immanuel — yes, Dr. Demon Jizz, the one who SWORE BY Hydroxybonercream 3000, and also has some interesting beliefs about demon jizz — and highlighted how she was from Houston, Hecker apparently made some social media post about how mad she was everybody was "censoring" Dr. Demon Jizz. She explains, "Fox came at my throat!" Apparently there was also a problem of some sort when she interviewed some other doctor talking about the Hydroxybonercreams. At least we think that's the problem. We're not sure, we were only half paying attention to the video.
Hecker explains that "There's a narrative. Yes, it is unspoken. But if you accidentally step outside the narrative, if you don't sense what that narrative is and go with it, there will be grave consequences for you." You betcha.
She appears to believe that they are doing all of this in service of their advertisers, which are apparently all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"Vaccines are a potential money maker for Fox," she explained. "Fox gets paid for that. As a viewer you need to look at who is advertising on this TV station, and you've got to realize — surely that the TV station doesn't want to hurt its advertisers."
Right, sure, you bet. The interview even features undercover footage of the sales coordinator for Fox 26 saying that the CDC spends money on its commercials.
Tell us where you were when you found out commercials cost money.
At one point in the video, which again you can't see here, a Project Veritas undercover idiot asks a Fox 26 photographer, "How come you guys are like the ALL VACCINE ALL THE TIME CHANNEL?" And the photographer — clearly a journalism expert — says the people who write the news show are recent college grads who "regurgitate" whatever they are told, and says showing people getting vaccines is just an easy story. The Project Veritas "reporter" complains, "You don't hear anything about side effects!"
Then there is the part about how Hecker is EXPOSING THE RACISMS AT FOX 26, because ... um, because one of her superiors on the local news station directed coverage toward what they thought viewers cared about, and this superior did not think a mostly "poor African-American audience" would be into stories about Bitcoin during the 5 p.m. newscast.
Tell us where you were when you found out local news directors consider what their local viewing audience might like to see on the afternoon news when choosing their stories. We were right here, typing for Wonkette!
In summary and in conclusion, Project Veritas is a very important journalism organization and Ivory Hecker's Jesus grifting account is up to $85,000 as of this last paragraph of this blog post.
